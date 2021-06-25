3 things that every UFC fan needs to know about Ciryl Gane

After taking the UFC heavyweight division by storm, Ciryl Gane has finally thrown himself into the mix of contenders who could soon challenge Francis Ngannou for the title.

The 31-year-old is set to face Alexander Volkov this weekend at UFC Vegas 30. Currently ranked third in the division, a win over Volkov will soar Gane's stock in the UFC, potentially setting him up for a heavyweight title showdown.

Ahead of his upcoming bout, let's take a look at three things that UFC fans need to know about Ciryl Gane.

#1 Ciryl Gane used to be a teammate of UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane trained together at MMA Factory gym

Before Francis Ngannou wreaked havoc in the UFC, he competed at a few local MMA promotions in France. Back then, 'The Predator' was training under Fernand Lopez at MMA Factory and one of his teammates was Ciryl Gane.

According to Gane, he trained with Ngannou a few times. However, he doesn't have a friendly relationship with the UFC heavyweight champion. The Frenchman also believes that a possible encounter between him and Ngannou would be an exciting matchup.

"When I arrived in the gym, in the MMA Factory, Francis lived already in Vegas. I just saw Francis a few times when he come back to Paris to prepare for a fight. So, no, I’m not really close to Francis now. Everybody knows the strength of Francis is the power and everybody knows my strength is I move a lot. I have the footwork, so this is a good matchup," Gane told The Bash MMA.

Ngannou left MMA Factory after his loss to Stipe Miocic at UFC 220. His relationship with Lopez deteriorated and he ended up joining Xtreme Couture.

#2 Ciryl Gane was a luxury furniture seller before he joined the UFC

UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik v Gane

Ciryl Gane used to sell luxury furniture before he decided to enter the realm of combat sports. After acquiring a degree in marketing and management, the 31-year-old pursued a job as a salesman in France.

Shortly after, he developed a great interest in Muay Thai and started competing in the sport professionally. It wasn't until 2018 that Gane tried his hand at MMA. Three years later, he is considered one of the brightest prospects in the UFC.

Gane was also an avid footballer and a semi-pro basketball player during his teenage years. In his twenties, 'Bon Gamin' realized he was made for the fight game.

#3 Ciryl Gane's unblemished combat sports career

Ciryl Gane knocking out Jonathan Gengoul in Muay Thai bought back in 2017. pic.twitter.com/fXvxZb2BkG — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) June 21, 2021

While it is a known fact that Ciryl Gane has never been defeated in an MMA fight, not many are aware of the Frenchman's Muay Thai credentials.

Before transitioning to MMA, Gane was a professional Muay Thai fighter. He competed in seven Muay Thai fights and emerged victorious in all of them. Gane also won the AFMT Muay Thai National Title in France in 2016.

He made his MMA debut less than two months after ending his Muay Thai career. In his first fight, Gane became the TKO Major League heavyweight champion, which is a Canada-based MMA promotion.

