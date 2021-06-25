UFC Vegas 30: 5 names to look out for

Another Saturday of UFC action is nearly upon us and another exciting card is all ready to go. This week’s event will be the last to be held at the UFC Apex before we see another packed-out crowd enjoy live MMA action inside a sold-out arena.

Having welcomed fans back at UFC 261, 262 and 263, a full crowd will once again be in attendance at UFC 264 on July 10 for the blockbuster trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. But before a fortunate section of the UFC fanbase fills up the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, 13 fights will take place this weekend inside the oh-so-familiar Apex...

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov

At UFC Vegas 30 this weekend, Alexander Volkov will compete in a UFC main event for the fifth time in just 10 walks to the octagon. His latest headliner will perhaps be his toughest yet. 'Drago' will face third-ranked Frenchman Ciryl Gane, who's unbeaten in eight professional MMA fights and has collected wins over the likes of Tanner Boser, Junior dos Santos and Jairzinho Rozenstruik.

The card has the potential to be a highly entertaining watch. With that said, here are five names to look out for at UFC Vegas 30.

#5 Raoni Barcelos - UFC bantamweight

Raoni Barcelos

At UFC Vegas 30, Raoni Barcelos will look to extend his winning streak to 10 and boost his UFC record to a perfect 6-0. The Brazilian's credentials in the sport were clear before he made his debut and they've become even clearer since. If he can continue his form as he faces stiffer opposition, he could become a real force to be reckoned with in the 135-pound division.

Barcelos is a five-time Brazilian national wrestling champion, having begun grappling training at the age of just five. Since making the transition to MMA in 2012, success has continued to follow the 34-year-old. After 12 fights, he'd become the Resurrection FIghting Alliance featherweight champion, defended his belt twice and lost on just one occasion.

Since being picked up by the UFC, Barcelos has beaten the likes of Chris Gutierrez and Said Nurmagomedov. A Fight of the Night victory over Khalid Taha last November certainly made a statement and he'll hope to do the same again when he faces another rising prospect in Timur Valiev this weekend.

If you're making early bets for Saturday's Fight of the Night, this could be a solid shout.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Harvey Leonard