'He's a beast' - Timur Valiev claims Zabit Magomedsharipov's younger brother is 'as good' as the UFC star

UFC featherweight contender Zabit Magomedsharipov recently made headlines by revealing that he is seriously considering retiring from the sport of MMA.

This was a shock to many combat sports fans, considering that the dynamic striker is on a 14-fight winning streak that includes victories over some of the 145-pound elite such as Calvin Kattar and Jeremy Stephens.

Should Zabit retire, however, it will not be the last time MMA fans see a member of the Magomedsharipov clan compete.

UFC bantamweight prospect Timur Valiev has revealed to Sportskeeda that he's currently training with Zabit's younger brother, Khasan Magomedsharipov.

Timur Valiev talks Khasan Magomedsharipov

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andy Whitelaw, Valiev discussed what it was like to train with the younger Magomedsharipov brother. He said the following-

"Yeah he's a beast, you know. He's the young generation of Dagestan guys. And we work on him a lot. He gets better everyday. And yes, he's as good as his brother."

Valiev was also asked if he believes that Khasan Magomedsharipov has a future in the UFC. His answer was rather characteristic of those hailing from the mountains of Dagestan, as he stated-

"Maybe one day. Now he's focusing on his Bellator debut."

Timur Valiev vs. Raoni Barcelos

Timur Valiev is set to compete against fellow rising prospect Raoni Barcelos at UFC Vegas 30.

The two men have impressive records and have both been touted as future title contenders in the 135-pound division. When asked what he's expecting from Barcelos, Valiev told Sportskeeda-

"I am ready for anything. I had great camp. I am ready for war. I am ready for grappling, wrestling, for everything you know. I just need to win first of all."

Asked about his thoughts on Barcelos as an opponent, the Dagestani prospect said-

"Yeah I think he's a tough opponent. A complete fighter. Has everything. That's why he's 5-0 in the UFC and I am very glad to have this opportunity to fight with the level of guy in my third fight in the UFC."

However, Timur Valiev believes that he is the superior fighter in multiple areas, including footwork and speed.

"I think I am faster than him" said Valiev. "I think I have more skills and my footwork is better. And I think my wrestling, my grappling, can compete with him. And I can be better everywhere."

Catch our full exclusive interview with Timur Valiev ahead of UFC Vegas 30 below:

