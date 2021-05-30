Zabit Magomedsharipov's manager explains why the fighter is contemplating retirement; reveals if there's a possibility of UFC return

Considered by many as one of the greatest prospects in the UFC featherweight division, Zabit Magomedsharipov has been out of action since his fight with Calvin Kattar in November, 2019. Zabit won the 3-round fight via unanimous decision.

Talks of Zabit's retirement are making the rounds but the 145-pounder has not made any official announcement yet.

Zabit's manager, Rizvan Magomedov, recently gave an interview talking about the Dagestani fighter's current situation and whether he will fight again in the UFC:

"I am not going to take the responsibility for telling you that he is about to finish his career and leave the sport. Yes, there are rumours, but we haven't heard from Zabit on his final decision yet."

Magomedov further explained that Zabit's been dealing with some health issues and that is why he has been absent from the octagon:

"Actually, he has some health issues - a month and a half ago I told you that already. Those issues are still there, he is trying to solve them. It's not about any mechanical injury. It's about his immune system. And that is why sometimes he struggles to get in proper shape ahead of the fights. So as long as he is dealing with this problem, he won't be able to let you know the final verdict. We should just wait." said Rizvan Magomedov on Zabit Magomedsharipov's health issues.

Here is a clip of the interview below:

Last year, Zabit Magomedsharipov had expressed his frustration on not getting a title shot even after waiting for several months.

The Dagestani fighter was scheduled multiple times for a bout against fellow featherweight Yair Rodriguez but the fight never came to fruition.

Zabit Magomedsharipov is training again

UFC featherweight Zabit Magomedsharipov recently shared a video on his Instagram handle where he can be seen training in the gym. For his fans around the world, this might be an indication that the 30-year-old is ready to make a comeback in the octagon.

