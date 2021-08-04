5 bold predictions for UFC 265

UFC 265 will take place this weekend on August 7 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. The event will be headlined by an interim heavyweight championship bout between Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

UFC originally wanted to schedule a heavyweight fight between Lewis and current champion Francis Ngannou. However, things did not work out according to plan and thus, an interim fight was scheduled for the event.

The co-main event of UFC 265 will feature an exciting bantamweight matchup between Pedro Munhoz and former featherweight champ Jose Aldo. The original co-main event was supposed to be a bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes. But Nunes, along with her wife and daughter, tested positive for COVID-19 and thus, the fight had to be postponed for a later date.

The main card for UFC 265 will also have a welterweight scrap between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque. Both fighters are on impressive win streaks and will be looking to strengthen their argument for a title shot with a win at UFC 265.

Let's take a look at five bold predictions that could come true at UFC 265:

#5. Song Yadong vs Casey Kenney will be an underwhelming affair at UFC 265

Song Yadong and Casey Kenney are two up-and-coming fighters in the bantamweight division of the UFC. Although they both seem to have a promising future in MMA, the same cannot be said for their upcoming fight.

One of the reasons for this is because the two fighters do not have a lot of finishes on their records. Out of Yadong's 16 wins, seven have come by decision.

In addition, 12 out of Kenney's 20 professional fights have gone the distance. Also, throughout his stint in the UFC, the 30-year-old has only won one UFC bonus. There are also doubts surrounding Kenney's ability to make weight as three of his seven fights in the UFC have taken place at catchweight.

Keeping all these things in mind, it would not be a surprise if the fight fails to live up to the hype.

