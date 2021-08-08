Rafael Fiziev calls out Hasbulla after besting Bobby Green in technical barn burner at UFC 265

After winning a technical showdown against cage veteran Bobby Green, surging UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev has set his sights on a new rival. The 28-year-old has called out one of the biggest Dagestani superstars in the world of MMA.

No, it's not former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Which worthy opponent had the honor of catching the young star's attention? None other than Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov.

The Kyrgyzstani fighter went toe-to-toe with Green for 15 minutes, ultimately securing a unanimous decision after three hard-fought rounds. Once Fiziev was given the opportunity to speak during the post-fight interview, he wasted no time calling out the vlogger.

"Hasbulla! Hasbulla!," Fiziev yelled. "You've taken everything I worked for in the UFC. If you want money fight, you fight with me, bro."

Fiziev's "money fight" comment was in reference to reports that Hasbulla had turned down $7 million to fight his rival Abdu Rozik. The TikTok star is reportedly holding out for a $20 million payday

Rafael Fiziev vs. Bobby Green highlights

Rafael Fiziev and Bobby Green ended the UFC 265 preliminary card with fireworks. The heated battle saw both men exchanging strikes as well as words during the bout.

Vamos al último round de esta guerra!! #UFC265 pic.twitter.com/uOc2PVYfuO — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) August 8, 2021

'Ataman' utilized a diet of body kicks to keep Green at bay. At multiple points in the fight, Fiziev staggered Green with some heavy blows. But the UFC veteran wasn't willing to back down and he found success by landing a couple of counter punches.

Rafael Fiziev started pulling away in round two as he increased the volume of his striking. However, the uptick in production appeared to take a toll on Fiziev, who slowed down considerably heading into the third round.

The final round was when 'King' Green shone the brightest. Thanks to his incredible cardio, Green picked up the pace and started connecting with punches to the head and body of Fiziev to outscore his opponent.

30-27

29-28

29-28



Rafael Fiziev does enough to score a unanimous decision victory at #UFC265 👏 pic.twitter.com/dacQ1ms8Zl — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) August 8, 2021

But in the end, Rafael Fiziev's efforts in the first two rounds were enough to land him a close decision nod. The Tiger Muay Thai kickboxing ace is now on a four-fight winning streak.

For round-the-clock coverage and lightning fast delivery of the latest MMA news, follow SK MMA!

Edited by Harvey Leonard