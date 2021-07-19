Hasbulla Magomedov reportedly refuses 7 million to right Abdu Rozik; holding out for 20 million

While Hasbulla Magomedov is keen to fight archrival Abdu Rozik, he wants an adequate amount of money to step inside the cage.

In a recent video uploaded by Asxab Tamaev, who is promoting the fight, Hasbulla is seen discussing matters with a lot of money on display.

However, Hasbulla seemingly isn't satisfied with the fight purse being offered for the bout. According to Tamaev, Hasbulla Magomedov has turned down an offer of 7 million rubles for the fight and is demanding a whopping 20 million instead. Apparently at his wits end, Asxab Tamaev wrote on Instagram-

"Hasbullah rejected 7 million rubles! Ready to compete for just 20 MILLION? How to be" (Translated from Russian)

Hasbulla Magomedov is a blogger hailing from Makhachakla, Russia, famous for his funny videos.

The 18-year old suffers from a syndrome called Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), which gives him a childlike appearance. Hasbulla has amassed a massive fan following on social media since reports of his fight against Abdu Rozik first surfaced.

Henry Cejudo is in talks with Hasbulla Magomedov

Hasbulla has previously called out former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo in one of his hilarious videos. Cejudo responded with his own parody video and the two struck up entertaining banter on Twitter.

Henry Cejudo recently revealed that Hasbulla has been in touch with him regarding plans to move to the US. Cejudo, who has been actively engaging with Hasbulla, also admitted that he sees their interactions as business and nothing else.

Having already developed a liking for Hasbulla, Cejudo recently said on the Real Quick with Mike Swick podcast:

"He wants to come to America. Hasbullah has big plans. He wants to fight in Las Vegas. He’s been texting me, so we’ll see. I don’t take myself too seriously. It is what it is. Even my girl is about four inches taller than me too… It’s just a sense of humor. I look for different ways to troll. I see the business side, the business side. I can see Hasbulla becoming a huge recognizable public figure across the world. If Hasbulla plays his cards right, he could be one of the most recognized faces in the world because how can you not like that guy. The dude has... I don't what the syndrome is but he's 18 or 19 years old, but it looks like he is five or six."

Edited by Harvey Leonard