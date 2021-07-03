"He's been sending me messages" - Henry Cejudo jokes about fighting internet sensation Hasbulla

It appears Henry Cejudo is enjoying his easy-going banter with Hasbulla Magomedov, the internet sensation from Dagestan.

The 18-year-old has been on a callout spree, putting 'Triple C' on notice about his intentions of exchanging blows with him. In one of his Instagram posts, Cejudo responded to Hasbulla's challenge and jokingly claimed he would 'rip apart' the Dagestani.

Now, the former two-division UFC champion seems ready to lock horns with Hasbulla; however, the popular Russian needs to find a way to enter the United States.

"Hasbulla got to get a visa to the U.S. before he makes something happen," said Henry Cejudo on Real Quick With Mike Swick Podcast. "He wants to come over to the U.S. Hasbulla has big plans. He wants to fight in Vegas. He's been sending me messages, so we'll see."

Commenting on why he agreed to trade barbs with Hasbulla, Cejudo said:

"I don't take myself too seriously. It is what it is. Even my girl is like four inches taller than me too... It's just the sense of humor. I'm looking for different ways to troll. I see the business aspect, the business side of it."

Interacting with Hasbulla on social media gained Cejudo roughly 15,000 followers, which speaks volumes of the Dagestani's influence on the internet, and Henry Cejudo understands that.

"I can see Hasbulla becoming a huge recognizable public figure across the world. If Hasbulla plays his cards right, he could be one of the most recognized faces in the world because how can you not like that guy. The dude has... I don't what the syndrome is but he's 18 or 19 years old, but it looks like he is five or six (years old)."

Henry Cejudo believes Hasbulla will give him a tougher fight than Alxander Volkanovski

Alexander Volkanovski has never held back from throwing shade at Henry Cejudo. When he suggested a fight between Hasbulla and 'Triple C,' Cejudo was quick to note that competing against the Dagestani would be more challenging than fighting Volkanovski.

That guy would put up a better fight than Volkanovski. @danawhite 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/o4ccwmR1YD — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 21, 2021

Henry Cejudo retired from MMA in May last year after defeating Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. Although he has teased his comeback on numerous occasions, it doesn't look like 'The King of Cringe' will pick up his gloves again anytime soon.

