'Triple C' Henry Cejudo threatens to 'rip apart' both Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik in Russian 

Former two-division UFC champion Henry Cejudo has responded to 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov's callout with a threat. He even learned a little Russian to get his message across.

"I'm gonna rip you apart," Cejudo told Hasbulla through a subtitled video. He added in his caption that Hasbulla's rival Abdu Rozik is on notice as well. Cejudo wrote:

"@hasbulla.magomedov your days are numbered. Im the King of Russia 🇷🇺 Oh and don’t think you’re off the hook either @abdu_rozik #bendthekneeyogachallenge"

Watch the video below:

Their hilarious interaction began after Hasbulla recently posted a comedic skit in which he portrayed a professional MMA fighter. Asxab Tamaev, who played a fight promoter in the parody video, asked Hasbulla who he wanted to fight.

Without hesitation, 'Mini Khabib' selected UFC superstar Conor McGregor. However, Tamaev pointed out that the Irishman is much larger than Hasbulla and suggested that the TikTok star fight someone closer to his size – Henry Cejudo – instead. The video ended with Hasbulla agreeing to fight 'Triple C.'

I must admit @hasbulla.magomedov is a good actor. All those lessons with @funkmastermma are paying off. 🖊 📄 #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/1LzpgDlP8E — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2021

The video caught Cejudo's attention, who jumped on Twitter to acknowledge Hasbulla's acting skills, sideswiping controversial UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling in the process. 'Triple C' wrote:

"I must admit @hasbulla.magomedov is a good actor. All those lessons with @funkmastermma are paying off."

Henry Cejudo's last UFC fight

Henry Cejudo defended his flyweight title against inaugural bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz at UFC 249. 'Triple C' finished Cruz off via TKO in round two to retain his title. Cejudo surprisingly announced his retirement from the sport in the post-fight interview.

A former Olympic gold medalist, Cejudo belongs to an exclusive club of elite UFC fighters who have held titles in two different weight classes simultaneously. He captured a second title by defeating Marlon Moraes via TKO at UFC 238.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh