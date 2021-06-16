Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling trade jibes over 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov's latest video

The likes of Henry Cejudo and Aljamain Sterling jumping on the 'Mini Khabib' bandwagon will certainly bring Hasbulla Magomedov some major clout, even if it is just an excuse to take shots at their foes.

Henry Cejudo recently took to Twitter to post a skit created by Hasbulla Magomedov, featuring Asxab Tamaev, where the two were seen discussing the next steps for the young sensation as far as his fictional career in the octagon was concerned.

I must admit @hasbulla.magomedov is a good actor. All those lessons with @funkmastermma are paying off. 🖊 📄 #bendtheknee pic.twitter.com/1LzpgDlP8E — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 15, 2021

'Mini Khabib' wanted to follow in the footsteps of his namesake, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and butt heads with the latter's long-time rival and arch-nemesis, Conor McGregor.

However, owing to the difference in their weight, Tamaev offered the 18-year-old a scrap against Henry Cejudo, taking a harmless shot at his physical stature.

Henry Cejudo takes yet another shot at Aljamain Sterling's 'acting'

Cejudo, unsurprisingly, was one of many who were short of kind words for 'Funk Master,' following his DQ against Petr Yan at UFC 259.

'Triple C' took this opportunity to call Sterling out for his acting prowess yet again, saying:

"I must admit @hasbulla.magomedov is a good actor. All those lessons with @funkmastermma are paying off."

Although Cejudo previously apologized to the 31-year-old orthodox fighter and admitted that a DQ was the right call, owing to the illegal shot, it seems like he hasn't made peace with the fact that Sterling ascended to the throne with such relative ease.

Aljamain Sterling claps back at Henry Cejudo

The Jamaican powerhouse took note of Henry Cejudo's post on Twitter and fired back at the 'King of Cringe' almost immediately.

"Don’t try talking your way out the fight with Hasbulla now. Finally someone your own size to pick on and you’re running already, just like your retirement!"

Don’t try talking your way out the fight with Hasbulla now. Finally someone your own size to pick on and you’re running already, just like your retirement! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 15, 2021

Sterling took a subtle dig at the former bantamweight champion's tendency to duck fights that came his way. In fact, several fighters have called Henry Cejudo out for the same.

Both Alexander Volkanovski and Petr Yan have previously exposed Henry Cejudo and his habit of ducking fights after talking a lot of trash on social media.

Petr Yan v Urijah Faber

Sterling also referred to Cejudo's retirement. Many MMA fans believe that 'Triple C' hung his gloves up right before his peak.

Many think that Cejudo had a handful of fights to go before clearing out the 135lbs weight class and consolidating his position at the pinnacle of the division.

While Henry Cejudo may not be looking to make a comeback anytime soon, a collaborative effort between 'Triple C' and Hasbulla Magomedov could interest fans.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh