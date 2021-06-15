"We used to be training partners" - Henry Cejudo reminisces working with Brandon Moreno

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo took to the internet to break down UFC 263 and revealed a little-known fact about his relationship with Brandon Moreno.

It appears the former flyweight champion and current 125lbs champion used to be training partners. So much so that Moreno's family would live at Cejudo's house during their long stints of training. In his latest video, Cejudo said:

"It's crazy to say, but me and Brandon used to be like main training partners. To the point where his family would come over to my house and stay for weeks at a time."

'Triple C' went on to state that they had a bit of a falling out, but it all came together eventually:

"To that point, you know, a little bit of fallout happened there, but I think sometimes destiny works out the way it works out. I went off and won my flyweight title, my bantamweight title, defended both my belts, and now Brandon has fought his way to become the world champion. So congratulations to him."

Like UFC's first Mexican-born champion Brandon Moreno, Henry Cejudo is also of Mexican descent. Although he and heavyweight legend Cain Velasquez are Mexican icons, they were born and raised in America. Brandon Moreno, on the other hand, was born and raised in Tijuana, Mexico.

Henry Cejudo was seen meeting Brandon Moreno backstage and giving him props after the win at UFC 263. The two exchanged pleasantries in their native language of Spanish. You can watch the interaction below:

It’s crazy to say that we use to be main training partners for each other back in the day. I’ve always known this man was special and I’m not surprise he has the belt a round his waist. Congratulations @theassassinbaby for becoming Mexico’s first UFC Champion. 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/C995ACHezb — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 13, 2021

Brandon Moreno is on the path to stardom

'The Assassin Baby' Brandon Moreno is well on his way to complete stardom following his win at UFC 263. Owing to his infectious personality and his tremendous skill inside the octagon, Brandon Moreno is being touted by many as the next big star of the UFC.

After the UFC 263 PPV came to a close, Brandon Moreno and middleweight champion Israel Adesanya met backstage, where the 185lbs king told Moreno,

"You're going to blow up worldwide. Honestly man, you're one of the nicest people I've ever met."

Safe to say, Brandon Moreno has a very bright future ahead of him. The world of MMA will wait with bated breath until 'The Assassin Baby' makes his next walk to the octagon. For now, we're going to let him smell the roses and enjoy the hard-fought victory.

