3 reasons Brandon Moreno will become the UFC's next superstar

Brandon Moreno is the first-ever UFC champion born and raised in Mexico. The flyweight star has had a rocky journey to stardom, which started in 2011 at a local MMA promotion in Tijuana, Mexico. After securing a 14-3 record in his professional MMA career that spanned over a period of six years, Brandon Moreno made his UFC debut in 2016.

However, trouble did not end for the 'Assassin Baby' even after landing a contract with the world's biggest MMA organization. Brandon Moreno faced tough contenders and odds that could easily break a man's will. Add to that; he was cut from the promotion following two consecutive losses in 2018.

But Moreno is built differently, which echoes in the Gila River Arena in Arizona, where he became the flyweight champion at UFC 263. He returned to the promotion in 2019 and has now racked up five wins with only two draws and no losses.

In this article, we take a look at three reasons why Brandon Moreno will be UFC's next superstar:

#3 - Brandon Moreno is as confident as a man can get

In a sport like MMA and an organization like the UFC, where competition is cut-throat, and the future is uncertain, Brandon Moreno exuberates confidence. Whenever faced with difficulties, Moreno believes in himself and, almost like 'Mystic Mac', predicts his future.

When asked about how he expected to finish the fight against the defending champion at UFC 263, Brandon Moreno said:

"Man, I want to finish the fight early, you know. I want to go to my room, eat some burgers, some pizza because I love the food. That's one of the best parts of life, you know, the food.."

Brandon Moreno faced the baddest-looking flyweight champion at UFC 256 after a 21-day camp. After a tough battle against Deiveson Figueiredo, known for his "one-hitter-quitter" power, Moreno was unfazed and managed a draw. Instead of accepting 'Dues da Guerra' as the better man, Moreno decided he would defeat the Brazilian champ in their next outing.

Coming in against a villainous champion at UFC 263, Moreno fought with confidence right from the start. Be it standup or grappling, Brandon Moreno displayed finesse as well as grit, staying a step ahead of Deiveson Figueiredo.

#2 - Brandon Moreno has a story that sells

Brandon Moreno's mural in Tijuana, Mexico

Once cut from the organization, Brandon Moreno is now the first-ever Mexican-born UFC champion. He also has the makings of the UFC's next superstar. He's incredibly likable, has a warm personality, and a wide smile that one cannot help but root for in MMA.

After winning the UFC flyweight title, Brandon Moreno said:

"I worked so hard for that fu**ing belt. I have (spent) 15 years doing this sport and this moment is so special. I mean, not just for me, it's special for all the people around me who supported me in this journey."

Brandon Moreno was cut from the UFC in 2018 after losing two successive fights against Sergio Pettis and Alexandre Pantoja, respectively. Making the best of what he had, Moreno moved to the Legacy Fighting Alliance to face its reigning flyweight champion, Maikel Perez. Proving his mettle once again, Moreno defeated Perez via TKO and became LFA's new flyweight champion.

He was soon signed by the UFC once again. After a five-match unbeaten streak (one draw), Brandon Moreno was given a title shot against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 256. Although he established himself as a top-tier fighter after dishing out 139 total strikes and four takedowns, Moreno fell just a little short as the bout ended in a draw.

However, the 'Assassin Baby', who was once cut from the UFC, sent a clear message to the organization's top brass: he was a future superstar. Dana White acknowledged this after the fight and said:

"It was the greatest fight in the history of the flyweight division."

Add to all this that Brandon Moreno is a Lego and Funko Pop collector with the nicest personality, and you see why he is easy to root for.

#1 - Brandon Moreno is a complete fighter

Brandon Moreno jabs Deiveson Figueiredo

In a sport where fighters usually earn fame for specializing in one aspect of martial arts, Brandon Moreno is the complete package. With lightning-quick hands and feet movement, the 'Assassin Baby' is also a master at grappling. The Mexican-born has 19 wins in his MMA career, of which 14 are stoppages.

While Brandon Moreno has submitted his opponents 11 times, he has delivered knockout performances on three occasions. However, that doesn't mean Moreno doesn't strike much. In his first bout against Figueiredo at UFC 256, Brandon Moreno threw so many jabs and so fast that he popped his shoulder out.

During his debut against Louis Smolka, Moreno defended a single-leg takedown by slashing his opponent's face before locking him in a guillotine. Moreno knocked Dustin Ortiz down with a left kick to the head in 2017 before punishing him with ground and pound and finishing him off with a rear-naked choke.

In his latest win against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263, Moreno sent the defending champ to the floor with a straight and brilliantly-timed jab in the first round itself. At the end of the first round, 'Assassin Baby' led 25-7 in significant strikes.

Champions who are complete fighters are tougher to dethrone and easier to root for. While this cements Brandon Moreno's place at the top of the flyweight division, it also works for him in becoming the UFC's next superstar.

