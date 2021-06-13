When Dana White had cut new UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno from the roster

Brandon Moreno just gave a dream-come-true finish to his underdog story as he finished UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 263 to win the 125-pound title. Moreno submitted 'Deus De Guerra' with a rear-naked choke in the third round of the fight.

What makes his story more amazing is the fact that three years ago, Moreno was cut from the UFC by Dana White for losing two fights in a row. Before that, Moreno had won three consecutive fights in the promotion's flyweight division.

Brandon Moreno was also the last fighter to be picked in UFC's The Ultimate Fighter.

After getting cut from the UFC, 'The Assassin Baby' went to LFA, where he defeated Maikel Perez via TKO to win the LFA flyweight championship.

This performance by the Mexican fighter impressed the UFC brass as they called the flyweight back to the UFC. Since his return, Moreno has been undefeated with five wins and two draws in the 125-pound division. In his impressive second run in the UFC, he has collected wins over Brandon Royval, Jussier Formiga, and now, Deiveson Figueiredo.

Moreno's title win is even wilder if you consider the fact he was cut by the UFC after two straight losses in 2018. Won a fight in LFA and came back to the big leagues. He was also the 16th seed on The Ultimate Fighter.



A true underdog story. — Nick Baldwin (@NickBaldwinMMA) June 13, 2021

Brandon Moreno defeats Deiveson Figueiredo to win the UFC flyweight title

Brandon Moreno shocked MMA fans around the world when he defeated UFC flyweight king Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event of UFC 263. Moreno was impressive throughout the fight as he overwhelmed 'Dues De Guerra' before submitting him in the third round.

With the win, Moreno became the first Mexican-born fighter to win a championship title in the UFC.

Moreno had already impressed MMA fans in his previous outing against the Brazilian fighter, which resulted in a draw. But this time, Moreno did not let the fight go to the judges as he became the first fighter to finish Figueiredo.

During his post-fight speech, Moreno was overcome with emotion.

"Man, I worked so hard for this, man...Watch me now, man! Watch me now holding this, man. This is unbelievable." said Brandon Moreno.

Figueiredo also handed his loss well as he picked the Mexican fighter to congratulate him on the historic win.

You can watch the video below:

"I worked so hard for this!"



Brandon Moreno becomes the first Mexican-born champion in UFC history! 🏆 🇲🇽#UFC263 pic.twitter.com/UwRn8N7Wet — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) June 13, 2021

