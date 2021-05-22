Henry Cejudo jokingly claims that 'mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov will put on a better fight against him than Alexander Volkanovski

Despite having announced his retirement in 2020, Henry Cejudo continues to take digs at the MMA community.

The former double champion recently took to Twitter to remark that Russian internet sensation Hasbulla Magomedov would present a tougher challenge to 'Triple C' than UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Cejudo also posted a video, edited by an Instagram user (@deluxe_fight), where the former champion appears to be facing off with the 18-year-old blogger from Makhachkala.

Tagging UFC president Dana White in his latest tweet, Cejudo wrote:

"That guy would put up a better fight than Volkanovski."

That guy would put up a better fight than Volkanovski. @danawhite 🏆🏆🏆 pic.twitter.com/o4ccwmR1YD — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 21, 2021

Earlier this week, Henry Cejudo tweeted to Dana White, ridiculing the current flyweight, bantamweight, and featherweight champions. Referring to Donald Trump's campaign slogan, Triple C hinted that he might return to the octagon to "make America great again."

"Hey @danawhite, so you have a walking pez dispenser champ at 125lbs @daico_deusdaguerra a paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermma and a wanna be Crocodile Hunter @alexvolkanovski. I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. #C4" wrote Henry Cejudo.

Hey @danawhite so you have a walking pez dispenser champ at 125lbs @daico_deusdaguerra 🇧🇷 a paper champion and Oscar winner @funkmastermma 🇯🇲 and a wanna be Crocodile Hunter @alexvolkanovski 🇦🇺. I’m feeling generous and here to help you make America great again. #C4 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/XMND3Z1b8k — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) May 18, 2021

It looks like Henry Cejudo intends to become the first three-division champion if he makes a comeback to the UFC. However, with all three champions being preoccupied with defending their titles later this year, Cejudo's comeback doesn't seem viable in 2021.

"Catch me if you can" - When Henry Cejudo alluded to a possible comeback on live television

In March this year, Henry Cejudo appeared on ESPN SportsNation via video call, where he addressed the UFC 259 bantamweight title fight. Before exiting the interview, Cejudo hinted that fans could expect to see him inside the cage once again. 'The King of Cringe' said:

“I would personally like to line up both, line both Petr Yan and Aljamain Curling Sterling Silver at the same time. I’d like to beat up both of them. You guys stay tuned, man. Triple C’s coming back! What’s up?”

Henry Cejudo habitually sparks feuds with current champions. But neither the UFC brass nor Cejudo's management team has revealed that the former champion could be seen once again inside the cage. It looks like 'Triple C' enjoys trading barbs with former rivals just for the sake of it.