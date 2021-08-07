Rising UFC lightweight Rafael Fiziev explains why he's not a fan of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev’s fighting style

Rafael Fiziev has asserted that he isn’t a fan of the fighting style utilized by Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev.

Speaking to James Lynch, Fiziev – a talented striking specialist – explained the reason behind his dislike for their fighting style.

“Nah, I'm not [Khabib Nurmagomedov’s] fan because we have different styles. We have very different styles," Fiziev said. "I’m a striker. He’s a wrestler. And yes, wrestling is very hard, and you can win everyone with this wrestling [like] how Khabib has.

"But I don’t like this style. And I don’t like fights when Islam Makhachev fought Drew Dober, you know. Three rounds, it’s like just wrestling, you know. He finished him, but it’s so boring fight, you know.”

Lynch proceeded to ask Rafael Fiziev whether he’s ever met Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“No. I never meet with him," Fiziev said. "Like, one time, I saw him in St. Petersburg when I debuted in UFC. I saw him one time. He’s good; nice person. He talked with me and, you know, that’s it.” (*Video courtesy: James Lynch; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from MMA, while Islam Makhachev and Rafael Fiziev pursue UFC gold

MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s father, legendary MMA coach Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, passed away in July 2020. Khabib competed just once following his father’s passing. ‘The Eagle’ beat Justin Gaethje via second-round submission at UFC 254 in October 2020.

Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement from the sport of MMA after his win over Gaethje. He explained that his mother didn’t want him to continue his fighting career without his father by his side, which is why he retired.

"Thanks father for everything."



Khabib honors his father after retiring at #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/niDg1hB9xX — UFC (@ufc) October 24, 2020

On the other hand, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s childhood friend and longtime training partner Islam Makhachev is one of the top UFC lightweights today. Makhachev is currently in pursuit of the UFC lightweight title.

The talented Dagestani fighter is coming off a fourth-round submission win over Thiago Moises at UFC on ESPN: Makhachev vs. Moises in July 2021. Makhachev is scheduled to face former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos at UFC 267 on October 30, 2021.

Islam Makhachev and RDA will settle their unfinished business 😤



Both sides have agreed to the lightweight bout at UFC 267 on Oct. 30. (via @bokamotoESPN) pic.twitter.com/ij12IThmjf — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) August 3, 2021

As for Rafael Fiziev, the UFC lightweight’s last fight was a first-round KO win over Renato Moicano at UFC 256 in December 2020.

Fiziev is expected to fight Bobby Green at this week’s UFC 265 event on August 7, 2021.

