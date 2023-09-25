“Every MM fight looks like a highlight reel” - Fans still marvel at Demetrious Johnson’s poetic KO of Adriano Moraes

One of the few trilogy fights in ONE Championship was authored by Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes, who fought for the ONE flyweight MMA world title three times.

The first meeting happened in April 2021, when the Brazilian star shocked the world by handing the ‘Mighty Mouse’ his first career knockout loss via a knee strike and retaining the flyweight MMA throne.

Fifteen months later, the two featured in a rematch in August 2022 where the American avenged his loss with a flying knee knockout of his own in the fourth round to even the head-to-head score and claim the flyweight world title.

This poetic finish by Johnson was reposted by ONE Championship on their Instagram account recently and captivated fans once more with the picture-perfect knee, as they captioned the post:

“Down to the DETAILS 💯 Who would you want to see the GOAT up against next? @mighty #ONEChampionship #MartialArts #MMA”

This incredible revenge victory of the 37-year-old has caught the attention of fans, who applauded the technique he used and marveled at the fantastic knockout over ‘Mikinho’. Users @craig_brick, @superselfversion, @sottishsamurai, @chase.chow7, and @jukeboxx2813 commented:

“The little push he did after the straight landed is why he was able to land the knee. He kept his opponent from being able to keep his balance so he had to fall back into the fence and eat the knee for the KO”

“Every time I see this I will re-watch at least 3 times, no matter how many times. Mighty Mouse with the mightiest fight IQ and ability to blend multiple martial arts into one…💫👌🏾”

“that flying knee was so crazy in real time”

“Every MM fight looks like a highlight reel. The 🐐”

“Mighty mouse was lik by gotta go stream at the end”

Screenshot of fans' comments about Demetrious Johnson

Johnson was coming off a gold medal triumph in the 2023 World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship inside the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 31, where he also earned his second stripe BJJ brown belt, which moved him closer to the coveted black belt status.