Charles Oliveira will make his highly-anticipated return to the octagon this weekend when he faces Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. The bout will mark the fifth time that the former lightweight champion has fought in Canada, with each occurrence coming between 2010 and 2016. 'Do Bronx', who has lost each of the four bouts in the nation, recently revealed his plan to snap the losing streak.

Speaking at the UFC 289 media day, the No.1-ranked lightweight stated:

"When [my coach] Diego [Lima] told us about the fight, he said, 'hey, I have a new challenge for you. There's a new step that you need to take on your way to the top'. When I came here, every single time, it was cold. It was snowing. Things are changing. It's nice. It's warm. It's beautiful out."

Oliveira added:

"Things are changing. Things are different. This is a new moment. This is a new Charles. Things are going to start changing as well on the way back to the top."

Check out Charles Oliveira's comments on fighting in Canada below:

Oliveira has not entered the octagon since UFC 280 where he lost to Islam Makhachev in a lightweight title bout. The No.1-ranked lightweight will now look to get back in the win column after having his 11-fight win streak snapped.

Charles Oliveira believes he will receive a title opportunity with UFC 289 victory

Charles Oliveira has not fought in eight months after losing in a lightweight title bout at UFC 280. 'Do Bronx' recently revealed that he believes a victory at UFC 289 will earn him the opportunity to avenge his loss to Islam Makhachev. Speaking at the media day for his upcoming bout, the No.1-ranked lightweight stated:

"About that other fight, I didn't it watch it, it wasn't me, I wasn't there. This is a different Charles. This is a Charles that's thirsty. The Charles that you're going to see is the Charles that you know. That's thirsty for victory, that's hungry. Someone that's back at it, a lion that's always hunting... Whoever wins this fight this Saturday is going to go for the title. I'm next. I'm in line for it."

MMA Junkie @MMAJunkie Charles Oliveira has zero doubt a rematch with Islam Makhachev is next with a #UFC289 win over Beneil Dariush.

There has been talk that the winner of the UFC 291 main event bout between Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje could jump the line for a title opportunity. Oliveira, who has recently defeated both fighters, believes that a victory over Beneil Dariush will give him the opportunity to for revenge against Makhachev.

