“Everybody's different” - Denis Puric questions the stability of Takeru’s chin ahead of ONE 173 showdown

Denis Puric is not exactly sold on ONE 173 opponent Takeru Segawa’s chin, especially after Rodtang Jitmuangnon knocked the Japanese fighter out in just one round.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ will face ‘Natural Born Krusher’ in his hometown in a pivotal flyweight kickboxing affair on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

‘The Iron Man’ only needed 80 seconds to put away Takeru at ONE 172 last March, detonating a vicious left hook to end his night in a swift and devastating manner.

Puric noted that Japanese legend had weathered countless wars over the years, and that accumulated damage may be starting to catch up to him.

In a South China Morning Post (SCMP) interview, the 40-year-old slugger noted that Takeru may not be as durable anymore and should tone down on the hard sparring at Team Vasileus:

"Look at Rodtang — you see him hitting pads, his pad holder smashing him in the face with his hands down. Everybody's different.”

Meanwhile, Puric also lost his meeting to Rodtang via unanimous decision last year, but managed to reach the distance. He also landed some good shots on the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion.

Watch the full SCMP interview:

Takeru says his back is against the wall in crucial showdown with Denis Puric

After losing two important matches in Japan, Takeru Segawa admits he's hungry to redeem himself in front of his faithful following.

'Natural Born Krusher' is grateful for his fans' support through triumph and defeat and admitted he cannot let them down again.

Takeru told ONE:

"It'll definitely be that kind of fight. For me, I lost to Rodtang in the first round last time, and I can't afford to lose again. I'll fight as if there's no next chance."

