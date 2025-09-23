“I can’t afford to lose again” - Takeru admits he’s in a must-win situation against Denis Puric at ONE 173

‘The Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa admits feeling a heavy burden on his shoulders as he faces a career-defining crossroads.The iconic Japanese striker enters his flyweight kickboxing clash against Denis Puric at ONE 173 knowing that another setback could derail his championship aspirations entirely.The 34-year-old veteran is still reeling from his disheartening 80-second knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in March.After all, that painful setback took place in front of his passionate Japanese fans.Now, Takeru has a chance to redeem himself to his loyal followers inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSpeaking to ONE Championship, Takeru admitted that he’ll enter this match-up with complete desperation.Plus, he’ll take on the notoriously aggressive ‘Bosnian Menace’, which means he’ll be in for another high-octane brawl.The Team Vasileus leader said:&quot;Yes, it shows in him naturally, even outside the ring. So I think it'll definitely be that kind of fight. For me, I lost to Rodtang in the first round last time, and I can't afford to lose again. I'll fight as if there's no next chance.&quot;A man on a mission, Takeru understands that a vintage performance in front of his fans could erase previous disappointments.With his back against the wall, Takeru enters ONE 173 more dangerous than ever.Takeru expects violence against Denis PuricAnother big reason for Takeru's excitement is Denis Puric's reputation as a no-nonsense gun-slinger.The 40-year-old veteran hasn't shown signs of slowing down anytime soon, and also put on an impressive showing against Rodtang last year.'The Natural Born Krusher' expects nothing less than a bloodbath once the bell rings between him and 'The Bosnian Menace'. He told ONE:&quot;Yes, I think that's exactly what the fight will be - an aggressive, head-on brawl.”Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about Takeru vs Puric