  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I can’t afford to lose again” - Takeru admits he’s in a must-win situation against Denis Puric at ONE 173

“I can’t afford to lose again” - Takeru admits he’s in a must-win situation against Denis Puric at ONE 173

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 23, 2025 07:07 GMT
Takeru | Photo by ONE Championship
Takeru | Photo by ONE Championship

‘The Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa admits feeling a heavy burden on his shoulders as he faces a career-defining crossroads.

Ad

The iconic Japanese striker enters his flyweight kickboxing clash against Denis Puric at ONE 173 knowing that another setback could derail his championship aspirations entirely.

The 34-year-old veteran is still reeling from his disheartening 80-second knockout loss to Rodtang Jitmuangnon at ONE 172 in March.

After all, that painful setback took place in front of his passionate Japanese fans.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Now, Takeru has a chance to redeem himself to his loyal followers inside Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on November 16.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Speaking to ONE Championship, Takeru admitted that he’ll enter this match-up with complete desperation.

Plus, he’ll take on the notoriously aggressive ‘Bosnian Menace’, which means he’ll be in for another high-octane brawl.

The Team Vasileus leader said:

"Yes, it shows in him naturally, even outside the ring. So I think it'll definitely be that kind of fight. For me, I lost to Rodtang in the first round last time, and I can't afford to lose again. I'll fight as if there's no next chance."
Ad

A man on a mission, Takeru understands that a vintage performance in front of his fans could erase previous disappointments.

With his back against the wall, Takeru enters ONE 173 more dangerous than ever.

Takeru expects violence against Denis Puric

Another big reason for Takeru's excitement is Denis Puric's reputation as a no-nonsense gun-slinger.

The 40-year-old veteran hasn't shown signs of slowing down anytime soon, and also put on an impressive showing against Rodtang last year.

Ad

'The Natural Born Krusher' expects nothing less than a bloodbath once the bell rings between him and 'The Bosnian Menace'. He told ONE:

"Yes, I think that's exactly what the fight will be - an aggressive, head-on brawl.”

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about Takeru vs Puric

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications