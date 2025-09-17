Denis Puric reflects on Rodtang fight, upcoming Takeru showdown: “I came into this league wanting to fight the best”

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric had his sights set on fighting Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon the moment he joined the home of martial arts.

He got that wish at ONE 167 last year and made the most of that life-changing opportunity. Puric did not back down an inch against the iron-chinned warrior and traded bombs with Rodtang for three action-packed rounds.

The 40-year-old had his moments and hit Rodtang with great combinations.

While Puric eventually fell short on the judges’ scorecards, he earned the respect of the notorious heavy-hitter and fans all over the globe.

That experience against Rodtang only reinforced Puric’s belief in testing himself against legendary opponents.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Puric reflected on his war with the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin and how it impacts his legacy:

"I came into this league wanting to fight the best. I signed a contract with ONE Championship to fight Rodtang and Rodtang only. I didn't care who they put in front of me.”

On the Takeru fight, Puric said:

"It's big, man. It's big. I feel like I got another chance to go for the belt, at least in kickboxing, you know? And probably if I beat Takeru, I think it's going to be Rodtang again."

At ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16, the Bosnian-Canadian veteran will slug it out with hometown bet Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing clash at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Watch Puric's interview in its entirety:

Denis Puric tells young fighters to grab every opportunity

Before getting the big-time bouts he sought, Denis Puric bided his time and patiently earned his stripes.

'The Bosnian Menace' earned his time in the limelight, and he urged up-and-coming fighters to continue grinding.

"You have to put it out there, you know? Because if you don't, you're not going to get what you want all the time. But if you work hard for it, make some noise, and perform well, I'm pretty sure you'll get it. The advice is: work hard, don't give up, and reach for the stars, man,” he told the South China Morning Post.

