  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Denis Puric reflects on Rodtang fight, upcoming Takeru showdown: “I came into this league wanting to fight the best”

Denis Puric reflects on Rodtang fight, upcoming Takeru showdown: “I came into this league wanting to fight the best”

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 17, 2025 03:14 GMT
Denis Puric vs Rodtang (L) Takeru (R) | Photo by ONE Championship
Denis Puric vs. Rodtang (left), Takeru (right) [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

‘The Bosnian Menace’ Denis Puric had his sights set on fighting Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon the moment he joined the home of martial arts.

Ad

He got that wish at ONE 167 last year and made the most of that life-changing opportunity. Puric did not back down an inch against the iron-chinned warrior and traded bombs with Rodtang for three action-packed rounds.

The 40-year-old had his moments and hit Rodtang with great combinations.

While Puric eventually fell short on the judges’ scorecards, he earned the respect of the notorious heavy-hitter and fans all over the globe.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

That experience against Rodtang only reinforced Puric’s belief in testing himself against legendary opponents.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Puric reflected on his war with the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai kingpin and how it impacts his legacy:

"I came into this league wanting to fight the best. I signed a contract with ONE Championship to fight Rodtang and Rodtang only. I didn't care who they put in front of me.”

On the Takeru fight, Puric said:

Ad
"It's big, man. It's big. I feel like I got another chance to go for the belt, at least in kickboxing, you know? And probably if I beat Takeru, I think it's going to be Rodtang again."

At ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Nov. 16, the Bosnian-Canadian veteran will slug it out with hometown bet Takeru Segawa in a flyweight kickboxing clash at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Ad

Watch Puric's interview in its entirety:

youtube-cover
Ad

Denis Puric tells young fighters to grab every opportunity

Before getting the big-time bouts he sought, Denis Puric bided his time and patiently earned his stripes.

'The Bosnian Menace' earned his time in the limelight, and he urged up-and-coming fighters to continue grinding.

"You have to put it out there, you know? Because if you don't, you're not going to get what you want all the time. But if you work hard for it, make some noise, and perform well, I'm pretty sure you'll get it. The advice is: work hard, don't give up, and reach for the stars, man,” he told the South China Morning Post.

Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri.

About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications