Denis Puric is still competing at the highest level at the age of 40: "It's wonderful that I can still do it at this age"

Denis Puric is more than pleased to continue defying Father Time as he prepares for his next appearance on the global stage of ONE Championship.

The 40-year-old Canadian-Veteran slugger will be back in action against Japanese kickboxing megastar Takeru Segawa at ONE 173 inside Tokyo's Ariake Arena on Sunday, November 16.

Ahead of their flyweight kickboxing firefight, the Team CSK martial artist expressed gratitude for his ability to compete alongside new and much younger talent in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Denis Puric told the South China Morning Post in an online interview last week:

"I mean, it's wonderful that I can still do it at this age. To be honest, I feel good. Like, I don't feel the age creeping up on me. It does take a little bit longer to recover, for sure. I feel that. But I'm just happy that they actually gave me some time to prepare for this fight."

'The Bosnian Menace's encounter with Takeru provides him just the perfect opportunity to showcase that veteran savvy can overcome the planet's best striking technicians.

Both fighters are in search of a bounce-back win at ONE 173, but only one can emerge victorious. Will it be Puric or Takeru who gets their hand raised in this flyweight kickboxing duel?

Watch the full interview here:

Takeru excited for clash of styles alongside Denis Puric

During the official ONE 173 press conference in Tokyo last week, former three-division K-1 champion Takeru believes Puric's high-octane style will pair perfectly well with his technical prowess.

The Team Vasileus star shared:

“I’ve actually met [Denis Puric] a few times in different bouts. I think he’s a very aggressive fighter. I saw him fight against Rodtang, and I think he fits my fighting style."

Head over to watch.onefc.com for how-to-watch info on the November 16 card. Tickets for the showcase can be purchased here.

