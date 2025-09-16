  • home icon
  Johan Ghazali rips into Denis Puric in scathing Instagram comment: "Fight me or just stop talking" 

Johan Ghazali rips into Denis Puric in scathing Instagram comment: "Fight me or just stop talking" 

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 16, 2025 03:13 GMT
(From left) Johan Ghazali and Denis Puric [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]
(From left) Johan Ghazali and Denis Puric [Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Johan Ghazali has fired back at veteran striker Denis Puric with a blistering social media response, calling out the Canadian-Bosnian veteran for talking about him without backing up his words with an actual desire to fight.

'The Bosnian Menace' took to his Instagram account last week with a picture joking about what an opponent's criteria must be if they face 'Jojo' inside the Circle.

The 18-year-old Malaysian-American prospect unleashed a scathing reply that pulled no punches in addressing what he sees as Puric's contradictory behavior regarding a potential matchup between them.

"Bruh… there's no use even talking all this sh*t if you're not gonna fight me. Keep saying sh*t like 'I'm not worthy' but I'm obviously living rent-free in your mind," Johan Ghazali wrote.
"But I know my name brings you clout, and I would be desperate too if I was starting to be old and irrelevant like you. Fight me or just stop talking about me lol. #oldnews."

Check out the post here:

Johan's frustration appears to stem from ongoing verbal exchanges where Puric has made comments about the teenager while simultaneously suggesting he's not ready for elite-level competition.

The Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp product recently bounced back from two successive defeats with a statement first-round TKO victory over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35.

Puric, meanwhile, is preparing for his flyweight kickboxing matchup against Japanese icon Takeru Segawa at ONE 173 on Sunday, Nov. 16, at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.

Whether this social media exchange leads to an actual booking remains to be seen, but it certainly adds another layer of intrigue in ONE Championship's talent-jammed striking divisions.

Johan Ghazali pleased to rediscover winning form at ONE Fight Night 35

After absorbing two consecutive setbacks to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez, Johan Ghazali couldn't have been more pleased with how things played out for him at ONE Fight Night 35 earlier this month.

"It feels good. It feels like my hard work paid off, and after two camps without results, I'm happy that I can go home with the win this time," he shared during the post-fight press conference.

Ghazali's knockout of El Jamari upped his overall resume to 26-9.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Edited by Aziel Karthak
