Johan Ghazali thankful for time at Superbon Training Camp: “I have plenty of people around to guide me”

Muay Thai fighter Johan Ghazali couldn't be more grateful for the chance to train among the very best strikers at Superbon Training Camp in Bangkok, Thailand.The 18-year-old warrior decided to move out of his comfort zone, Rentap Muay Thai Gym in Kuching, Sarawak, to join forces with Superbon, Petchtanong Petchfergus, Nong-O, and Trainer Gae at the training facility located in the Thai capital.Since his move there late last year, 'Jojo' has equipped himself with new pillars of strength to his already incredible knockout power.&quot;At Superbon’s place, I have plenty of people around to guide me. Like say, for example, if my punching is not working, or I need to know how to kick, they’re there to help with the basics,&quot; the Malaysian-American superstar told ONE in an exclusive interview.Despite improving his arsenal at a rapid pace under the leadership of ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon, Johan Ghazali still waits for his first triumph of the year.He went the distance with Colombian firecracker Johan Estupinan and Colombian-American dynamo Diego Paez this year, losing both on the judges' scorecards.Johan will now look to bounce back when he graces the Circle in a flyweight Muay Thai contest against Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali eyes knockout of El Jamari in BangkokShould all go to plan for Johan Ghazali, the teenage superstar vows to return to the winner's column with another sensational knockout.&quot;If I see the chance for the knockout, I'm going to take it. I don't want to say that I'm going to be searching for that knockout, but you all know what happens when the opportunity is there,&quot; he told the promotion.North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch the entire card, live in U.S. primetime, for free this Friday, Sept. 5.