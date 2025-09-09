Johan Ghazali relieved to return to winning ways at ONE Fight Night 35: “Go home with the win this time”

Johan Ghazali may have been forced to wait for his first triumph of the year, but boy, did it come in some style at ONE Fight Night 35.The 18-year-old knockout machine returned to the winner's column with a typical performance that reminded fans why he still is one of the youngest and most dangerous strikers in the Muay Thai realm.After going down in back-to-back matches against Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez, 'Jojo's' two-match skid came to an end via a first-round TKO of Moroccan veteran Zakaria El Jamari inside the legendary Lumpinee Stadium last Friday, September 5.Johan Ghazali bared nothing but joy during the event's post-fight press conference in Bangkok, Thailand.&quot;It feels good. It feels like my hard work paid off, and after two camps without results, I’m happy that I can go home with the win this time,&quot; the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp star shared.Both warriors stuck to their promise of testing each other's defense from the very start of their flyweight Muay Thai joust. El Jamari's fists went from zero to a hundred in the blink of an eye, so too did Johan's.However, it didn't take the Malaysian-American teenager to get the better of his foe. The Sarawakian athlete soon added speed and volume to the equation, which dropped El Jamari at 2:10 of the opening stanza.With the win, Johan improved to 26-9 in his career. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali admits opponents were starting to figure him outLeading up to his third promotional appearance of the year, Johan Ghazali sensed the need to shift his ultra-aggressive approach to a more technically sound plan.Per the 18-year-old, his eagerness to solely march forward behind his truck-like fists was something his opponents, particularly Paez and Estupinan, had come to read with ease.&quot;From both fights, I think I learned that I needed to switch my style because before, nobody knew who I was – nobody knew the power or the combos I have. However, after several fights, people start studying you, people start realizing, 'Oh, he does this or he does that.'&quot;Fight fans who missed any of the action from an eventful ONE Fight Night 35 can check their local listings on how to watch the event via replay. North American fans, meanwhile, can relive the card on Amazon Prime Video.