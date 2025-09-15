“Legends only” - Denis Puric fires back at Johan Ghazali in back-and-forth on Instagram

Looks like the beef between Denis Puric and Johan Ghazali is far from being water under the bridge.The pair reignited their war of words online after 'The Bosnian Menace' took a dig at 'Jojo's' recent opponents on his Instagram page.This provocation led to a retort from the peeved Ghazali, who wrote back:&quot;Bruh… there’s no use even talking all this sh** if you’re not gonna fight me. Keep saying sh** like 'I'm not worthy', but I'm obviously living rent-free in your mind. But I know my name brings you clout, and I would be desperate too if I were starting to be old and irrelevant like you. Fight me or just stop talking about me lol.&quot;Puric further stoked the fire with this response:&quot;I don’t fight bums who fight bums. Legend’s only freak.&quot;Meanwhile, both fighters' devoted fans got into the action as well.Read through the comment section for the back-and-forth between these two fiery flyweights: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNeedless to say, Ghazali and Puric have no love lost for one another.This is quite evident with their seemingly never-ending bickering across social media and in interviews.Will we ever see Johan Ghazali vs. Denis Puric?After suffering back-to-back losses, Ghazali returned to the right track with an emphatic first-round knockout win over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 earlier this month.Puric wasn't impressed with that win, and once again insisted that 'Jojo' isn't on his level and is not worth fighting.Plus, 'The Bosnian Menace' already has a bout lined up against Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in the blockbuster ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noir event on November 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.The full replay of Ghazali's latest win at ONE Fight Night 35 is available on demand for Prime Video subscribers in North America.Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest on ONE 173.