Denis Puric eyes Rodtang rematch with victory over Takeru Segawa: "We put on a spectacle last time"

Denis Puric sees his flyweight kickboxing tiff against former three-division K-1 champion Takeru Segawa as the gateway to an even bigger matchup - a rematch with Muay Thai megastar Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Ad

The 40-year-old returns for his ninth appearance under the ONE Championship banner at ONE 173, which emanates live from the state-of-the-art Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on Sunday, November 16.

Puric's three-round barnburner alongside Rodtang at ONE 167 was a back-and-forth war that fans still talk about, and their contrasting styles and ability to produce non-stop action make a sequel something high on fans' most wanted matchups.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Denis Puric outlined his championship aspirations while expressing his thoughts on the potential matchmaking that could follow with a victory over Takeru at ONE 173.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Canadian-based warrior shared:

"It's big, man. It's big. I feel like I got another chance to go for the belt, at least in kickboxing, you know? And probably if I beat Takeru, I think it's going to be Rodtang again."

He further continued:

"We put on a spectacle last time. So, I'm just excited, man. I'm just excited to go in there and do what I do, perform."

Ad

Puric isn't the only fighter wanting in on a rematch against the former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, though.

Takeru returns to action against 'The Bosnian Menace,' eager to return to winning ways after being slept by Rodtang at ONE 172 in Saitama earlier this year.

The Japanese star believes a knockout win could set him up for a rematch against the Thai.

Watch his full interview with SCMP here:

Ad

Ad

Denis Puric hunting for a knockout in Tokyo

Denis Puric is known as 'The Bosnian Menace' for producing unadulterated violence and high-octane performances every time he steps inside the ring.

At ONE 173, the Bosnian-Canadian veteran will be ready to remind the world of his fierce ways as he aims to capture his first win in four outings.

The team CSK veteran shared during the event's press conference last week:

Ad

"I'm definitely going to knock this guy out because I've seen some weaknesses in his last few fights. And I'm coming to put the lights out on this guy."

Can Puric do what Rodtang did to Takeru in Saitama this past March, or will 'Natural Born Krusher' flatten him in this must-watch kickboxing tiff in Tokyo?

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James De Rozario James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.