  • “Reach for the stars” - Denis Puric has advice for young fighters looking to make it big

"Reach for the stars" - Denis Puric has advice for young fighters looking to make it big

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 16, 2025 18:44 GMT
Denis Puric | Photo credit: ONE Championship
Denis Puric prides himself on never backing down from any challenge, which he believes worked wonders for his career.

‘The Bosnian Menace’ has faced some of the who’s who of elite strikers in the world’s largest martial arts organization, and he’ll be taking on another massive name at ONE 173: Superbon vs Noiri.

On November 16, Puric will trade heavy leather with ‘The Natural Born Krusher’ Takeru Segawa in a three-round flyweight kickboxing clash at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Speaking to South China Morning Post, the battle-hardened veteran offered his proven philosophy for young fighters chasing their dreams in combat sports.

"Of course. You have to put it out there, you know? Because if you don't, you're not going to get what you want all the time. But if you work hard for it, make some noise, and perform well, I'm pretty sure you'll get it. The advice is: work hard, don't give up, and reach for the stars, man.”
Puric brings decades of hard-earned wisdom to this exciting matchup in the ‘Land of The Rising Sun’.

The seasoned striker has weathered countless battles and impressed fans when he went toe-to-toe with ‘The Iron Man’ himself, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, last year.

Watch the full interview:

youtube-cover
Denis Puric hopes to secure rematch with Rodtang one day

Despite falling short against Rodtang, Denis Puric holds his head up high and considers it a moral victory. After all, it was one of the best performances of his career against a legendary Thai figure.

The 40-year-old striker told the South China Morning Post:

"It's big, man. It's big. I feel like I got another chance to go for the belt, at least in kickboxing, you know? And probably if I beat Takeru, I think it's going to be Rodtang again."
'The Bosnian Menace' furthered:

"We put on a spectacle last time. So, I'm just excited, man. I'm just excited to go in there and do what I do, perform."

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.






