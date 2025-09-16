  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • Johan Ghazali admits he's pulling for Denis Puric to beat Takeru at ONE 173: "I want him to win"

Johan Ghazali admits he's pulling for Denis Puric to beat Takeru at ONE 173: "I want him to win"

By James De Rozario
Published Sep 16, 2025 10:20 GMT
(From left) Takeru Segawa, Johan Ghazali, and Denis Puric. [Images: ONE Championship]
(From left) Takeru Segawa, Johan Ghazali, and Denis Puric. [Images: ONE Championship]

Knockout specialist Johan Ghazali is openly rooting for Denis Puric to defeat Takeru Segawa at ONE 173 in Tokyo. His reason, however, has nothing to do with friendship and everything to do with self-interest in their ongoing social media feud.

Ad

The Malaysian-American striker recently bounced back from his two-match skid with a first-round knockout victory over Moroccan dynamo Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35, restoring some much-needed momentum in his bid to scale the loaded flyweight Muay Thai division.

Throughout this stretch, his war of words with the Bosnian-Canadian veteran has been growing, with Ghazali calling out Puric for talking without backing his words. The latter believes his foe, more than 20 years his junior, is overrated.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During a recent interview with Nick Atkin, Johan Ghazali revealed his strategic approach on why he'll be rooting for Puric to get his hand raised against the former three-division K-1 champion inside Japan's Ariake Arena on November 16.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate shared:

"I want him to win, you know. I would want him to win so that, you know, it's just better for me," the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate shared.
Ad

He continued:

"And if he loses, then people will say, ‘Oh, he's just fighting an old man who just lost.’ He's been losing. So yeah, I hope he wins, and I hope after the win, he fights me. And even if he loses, I'll fight him for fun."

Watch his full interview with Atkin here:

youtube-cover
Ad

Johan Ghazali ranks his KO of Zakaria El Jamari

During his in-ring post-fight interview with Circle-side commentator Mitch Chilson, Johan Ghazali said that his electric finish of El Jamari easily makes it into three of his best knockouts.

"I'm happy. You know, it's probably the top three. If you guys know, I've got a bunch of KOs, so it's hard to choose," the Sarawakian fighter offered.

With six knockouts under the ONE banner, 'Jojo' is certainly spoilt for choice when trying to rank his best highlight-reel finishes in the promotion.

About the author
James De Rozario

James De Rozario

James De Rozario is a sports journalist passionate about mixed martial arts, football, hockey, and F1.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Himakshu Vyas
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications