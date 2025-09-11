Johan Ghazali knew when he would go into attack mode against Zakaria El Jamari: “I felt him fading”

Malaysian-American striker Johan Ghazali admits to being too overzealous in the past and adopted a calmer approach at ONE Fight Night 35.Even when he clipped Zakaria El Jamari multiple times, ‘Jojo’ exercised patience and waited for the precise moment to deliver the killing blow.The result was a cold walk-off knockout courtesy of a violent elbow, which sent the entire Lumpinee Stadium crowd into pandemonium on Sept. 5.In his ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger post-fight interview, Ghazali addressed his measured approach, which marked a significant evolution from his previous aggressive rushing style.&quot;Yeah, yeah, you know, ever since I started at Superbon Training Camp, they've always taught me to be patient and stick to the game plan, relax, don't push too much. But once I felt him fading, I knew I could get that knockout.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostEl Jamari simply had no answer for Ghazali’s calculated barrage. The usually aggressive Moroccan was forced to clamp into a defensive shell after being battered by the 18-year-old’s deadly arsenal.Rather than forcing exchanges early, Ghazali demonstrated the discipline instilled by his training team and got back on the winning track.Johan Ghazali downplays epic knockout of Zakaria El JamariAt just 18 years old, Johan Ghazali already has an incredible highlight reel filled with exhilarating knockouts.That said, the Rentap Muay Thai Gym and Superbon Training Camp affiliate felt like his finish of Zakaria El Jamari was nothing out of the ordinary.'Jojo' said in the same interview:&quot;I wouldn't say it's my favorite, you know, because I did what I had to do. It's not like I was the underdog or anything.”Fans can watch the replay of ONE Fight Night 35 free with their Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.