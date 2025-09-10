Johan Ghazali says it’s just another day at the office with Zakaria El Jamari KO: “I did what I had to do”

Malaysian-American fan-favorite Johan Ghazali downplayed his spectacular walk-off elbow knockout over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 last September 5.The 18-year-old striker, who had a lot to prove after back-to-back defeats, sent a chilling message to the flyweight Muay Thai ranks when he starched the Moroccan in under a round inside the storied Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.Despite the dramatic nature of his performance, ‘Jojo’ maintained a businesslike attitude about the result.The notorious headhunter said during the ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger post-fight interviews:&quot;I wouldn't say it's my favourite, you know, because I did what I had to do. It's not like I was the underdog or anything.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGhazali has indeed notched many knockouts in the home of martial arts and cashed in performance bonuses along the way.His measured response reflects his growth as a martial artist, especially after experiencing humbling setbacks.Now back in the win column, the sky is certainly the limit for the phenomenal Rentap Muay Thai and Superbon Training Camp affiliate.Fans can catch the replay of ONE Fight Night 35 free with their Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.Johan Ghazali was glad he could put on a showWin or lose, Johan Ghazali prides himself on giving fans absolute entertainment each time he steps foot in the ring.At ONE Fight Night 35, 'Jojo' once again displayed his undeniable killer instincts and delighted the masses with a picturesque finish, along with some memorable theatrics.The flyweight Muay Thai contender said in the same interview:&quot;And I wanted to put on a show for the fans as well. So I was just waiting for the right opportunity to elbow, because I knew he was taking my punches as well.”