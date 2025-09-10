Johan Ghazali did his homework on Zakaria El Jamari which led to win: "I studied him very well"

Johan Ghazali's redemption victory over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 wasn't just about bouncing back from adversity; it was the result of meticulous preparation that left no stone unturned in his fight camp.The 18-year-old delivered exactly the kind of performance he needed after suffering back-to-back losses to Johan Estupinan and Diego Paez earlier this year.His first-round destruction of the hard-hitting Moroccan challenger at Bangkok's legendary Lumpinee Stadium via a barrage of strikes with a final elbow proved that his earlier struggles were mere setbacks on his road to greatness.The Malaysian-American teen sensation, who once again prepared for this showdown over the watchful eyes of ONE world champions at Superbon Training Camp, revealed the comprehensive preparation that eliminated any surprises during their flyweight Muay Thai encounter.During the ONE Fight Night 35 post-event press conference, Johan Ghazali said:&quot;Not really, you know, because I studied him very well, and we were ready for all possible outcomes. If he were to run or come at me or stay, we trained for everything, and I was very well prepared.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostJohan Ghazali gives credit to 'strong' Zakaria El Jamari after ONE Fight Night 35 warDespite racking up another ferocious first-round finish, Johan Ghazali gave his ONE Fight Night 35 foe his well-earned flowers. Per 'Jojo,' El Jamari's mix of speed, power, and toughness was right up there.During the same interview, the Sarawakian fighter:&quot;He's pretty strong. But nobody can really take an elbow. So, yeah.&quot;With the win inside the Mecca of Muay Thai on September 5, the teenage knockout machine improved to 26-9 in his career. More than half of 'Jojo's triumphs have come inside the distance.Fight fans in the United States and Canada who missed any of the action from ONE Fight Night 35 can watch the entire card for absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.