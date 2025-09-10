“I wanted to put on a show” - Johan Ghazali played it up for the fans in Zakaria El Jamari finish at ONE Fight Night 35

ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has always been a crowd pleaser through and through.The 18-year-old Malaysian-American standout once again delighted fans inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, following his incredible walk-off knockout victory over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5.Ghazali certainly loves giving the fans their money’s worth by providing excitement each time he steps foot in the ring.The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym student once again lived up to his reputation as must-see TV with an emphatic elbow finish of his Moroccan foe in the first round.‘Jojo’ shared during the ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger post-fight Interviews:&quot;And I wanted to put on a show for the fans as well. So I was just waiting for the right opportunity to elbow, because I knew he was taking my punches as well.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostGhazali was eager to make a statement after two straight losses.Needless to say, he delivered a chilling message to the rest of the flyweight Muay Thai ranks with that epic striking masterclass.While his signature aggression was there, it was ‘Jojo’s' poise, technique, and high fight IQ that made the finishing sequence even more mesmerizing.Fans can watch the replay of ONE Fight Night 35 free with their Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.Johan Ghazali knew what to expect against Zakaria El JamariJohan Ghazali has never been a timid fighter, and he doesn't plan on being one anytime soon.Against a notorious fellow headhunter like Zakaria El Jamari, 'Jojo' knew he needed to push the pace as soon as the bell rang.That game plan worked to perfection, as the 18-year-old overwhelmed the Moroccan with a punishing onslaught. Ghazali said in the same interview:&quot;It was good, you know. I felt like, because I knew he was going to come at me, I knew he was going to try to stand and bang with me, so I was just ready for it. I was ready for it.&quot;