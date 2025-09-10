  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • “I wanted to put on a show” - Johan Ghazali played it up for the fans in Zakaria El Jamari finish at ONE Fight Night 35

“I wanted to put on a show” - Johan Ghazali played it up for the fans in Zakaria El Jamari finish at ONE Fight Night 35

By Ted Razon
Published Sep 10, 2025 09:08 GMT
Johan Ghazali | Image credit: ONE Championship
Johan Ghazali [Image courtesy: ONE Championship]

ONE flyweight Muay Thai contender ‘'Jojo' Johan Ghazali has always been a crowd pleaser through and through.

Ad

The 18-year-old Malaysian-American standout once again delighted fans inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, following his incredible walk-off knockout victory over Zakaria El Jamari at ONE Fight Night 35 on Sept. 5.

Ghazali certainly loves giving the fans their money’s worth by providing excitement each time he steps foot in the ring.

The Superbon Training Camp and Rentap Muay Thai Gym student once again lived up to his reputation as must-see TV with an emphatic elbow finish of his Moroccan foe in the first round.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

‘Jojo’ shared during the ONE Fight Night 35: Buntan vs. Hemetsberger post-fight Interviews:

"And I wanted to put on a show for the fans as well. So I was just waiting for the right opportunity to elbow, because I knew he was taking my punches as well.”
Ad

Ghazali was eager to make a statement after two straight losses.

Needless to say, he delivered a chilling message to the rest of the flyweight Muay Thai ranks with that epic striking masterclass.

While his signature aggression was there, it was ‘Jojo’s' poise, technique, and high fight IQ that made the finishing sequence even more mesmerizing.

Fans can watch the replay of ONE Fight Night 35 free with their Amazon Prime Video subscription in North America.

Ad

Johan Ghazali knew what to expect against Zakaria El Jamari

Johan Ghazali has never been a timid fighter, and he doesn't plan on being one anytime soon.

Against a notorious fellow headhunter like Zakaria El Jamari, 'Jojo' knew he needed to push the pace as soon as the bell rang.

That game plan worked to perfection, as the 18-year-old overwhelmed the Moroccan with a punishing onslaught. Ghazali said in the same interview:

"It was good, you know. I felt like, because I knew he was going to come at me, I knew he was going to try to stand and bang with me, so I was just ready for it. I was ready for it."
About the author
Ted Razon

Ted Razon

Ted has been a sports writer for multiple online platforms since 2016. He specializes in MMA and basketball.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Aziel Karthak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications