Takeru expects nothing but all-out war with Denis Puric at ONE 173: “An aggressive, head-on brawl”

Something has to give when two warriors who refuse to take backward steps figure in a collision course at ONE 173.In a high-octane flyweight kickboxing battle, fearless Japanese star Takeru Segawa of Japan will face equally aggressive opponent Denis Puric on Nov. 16 at Tokyo's Ariake Arena.Both fighters have built their reputations on relentless forward pressure and unwavering aggression.After dominating K-1, ‘Natural Born Krusher’ took his fan-friendly style to the home of martial arts and immediately became a crowd favorite.‘The Bosnian Menace’, on the other hand, has carved his legacy through decades of hard-fought battles against elite competition.Given both fighters’ reputation for figuring in exhilarating brawls, Takeru expects nothing less than fireworks in a bout that could potentially steal the show. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Team Vasileus leader told ONE Championship:&quot;Yes, I think that's exactly what the fight will be – an aggressive, head-on brawl.”The stylistic matchup presents a fascinating clash between two fighters who have never met an opponent they wouldn't stand and trade with. Neither man has shown any inclination to utilize evasive tactics, which certainly makes up for a potential Fight of the Year candidate.Takeru Segawa says Denis Puric will give him the war he seeksTakeru thrives in chaotic exchanges, and he's thrilled to face a worthy adversary who also laughs in the face of danger.Even at 40 years old, Puric hasn't shown signs of slowing down anytime soon.'Natural Born Krusher' said during the ONE 173 Tokyo press conference:“I’ve actually met [Denis Puric] a few times in different bouts. I think he’s a very aggressive fighter. I saw him fight against Rodtang, and I think he fits my fighting style.”Follow Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news about Takeru vs. Puric.