"Everybody wants to k**l him there" - Alexandre Pantoja shares his thoughts on competing at UFC 296 alongside ex-ATT teammate Colby Covington

Colby Covington had a very public split from American Top Team in 2020 after feuds with several of the fighters who call the gym home. Alexandre Pantoja, who trains at American Top Team and will share the card with 'Chaos' at UFC 296, recently shared his thoughts on his former teammate.

Speaking on the Trocação Franca podcast, 'The Cannibal' stated:

"Everybody wants to kill him there. I don’t care, brother. I walk my path. I know everything he says is pure marketing. I work with [American Top Team boxing coach] Gabriel de Oliveira and Gabriel is a person I respect a lot, and he says has always respected him. To me, you earn points if you treat well someone I like."

Pantoja added that he is more interested in speaking with Covington's opponent, Leon Edwards:

"I was born in Copacabana and we are disgusting towards everybody. There’s an artist right next to you and you don’t care. I respect him a lot as an athlete, but in a way I’m more connected to Leon Edwards because of his life story and everything he’s done. Leon Edwards is definitely someone I would go out of my way to shake hands and wish him a good fight, say I’m a big fan his work. Now, about that a**hole, I won’t say anything. Leave him alone." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Alexandre Pantoja added that Colby Covington's character has changed with fame, claiming that the No.3-ranked welterweight wanted all of the attention, which is not possible at a gym like American Top Team. He noted that 'Chaos' wants to be "the main person" at all times.

Michael Bisping believes that UFC 296 will mark Colby Covington's last title opportunity

Colby Covington has challenged for the welterweight title twice, losing both bouts to Kamaru Usman. He will receive a third opportunity to challenge for the title when he faces Leon Edwards at UFC 296. UFC of Hall Famer Michael Bisping believes that if he is unsuccessful, this will mark the last time 'Chaos' challenges for the title.

Speaking on his self-titled YouTube channel, the former middleweight champion and current mixed martial arts analyst stated:

"Here’s what is going to make Colby very, very dangerous come fight night. He’s [35] years old. This is his last title fight. It’s as simple as that. This will be his third time fighting for the belt. Twice against Kamaru Usman, didn’t get the job done. Got stopped once, went to a decision the next time. Very competitive fights, though, very competitive fights but it doesn’t matter. He didn’t win. He didn’t become the champion."

Bisping added that Edwards should be able to retain his title if he is able to keep the fight on the feet. He did acknowledge, however, that doing so will be easier said than done, noting that Covington's biggest advantage will be his cardio.