"Everybody wants to see me fight those guys" - Michael Chandler lists several UFC stars who could be next following clash with Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler recently discussed what's at stake in his lightweight matchup against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274.

The duo are set to collide at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona on May 7. 'Iron' stated that with a win against 'El Cucuy', he would like to have a rematch with the winner of the card's main event fight between Charles Oliveira and Justin Gaethje.

Here's what the No.5-ranked lightweight said in a recent chat with Morning Kombat:

"Honestly, I think there's a couple of different options after this fight. Obviously, with a win, I think I go out there and beat Tony Ferguson. But I think there's not a mixed martial arts fan alive, a combat sports fan alive that doesn't want to see me rematch Charles Oliveira or Justin Gaethje. So, either way the winner of the main event on May 7, I think everybody wants to see me fight those guys, especially Justin Gaethje in a five-round title fight, are you kidding me? That is must-see TV, it's gonna be a huge pay-per-view."

Watch Michael Chandler's interview with Morning Kombat:

Chandler is the bookmakers' favorite to defeat Ferguson next month. The former Bellator champion will enter the contest having lost his last two bouts. Former interim champion Tony Ferguson is on a three-fight losing streak at the moment. Both fighters will look to get back to the win column when the octagon door closes at UFC 274.

Michael Chandler names potential opponents after Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler is keen to rematch either Justin Gaethje or Charles Oliveira after UFC 274. He believes a title fight in a rematch with Gaethje will produce yet another classic after the duo engaged in a battle for the ages at UFC 268.

However, he has more than just the lightweight title in mind. 'Iron' is also interested in a fight against Conor McGregor just because of the magnitude of what the Irish star will bring to the contest. Nate Diaz, Dustin Poirier, Jorge Masvidal, and Colby Covington are some of the other names on his list. Chandler stated:

"Whoever gets me back to the title. Running it back with Charles Oliveira, running it back with Justin Gaethje, especially with the title implications on the line. Conor with the magnitude of it. It's not the red panty night, it's not the money. I want a huge fight and the most amount of eyeballs. There are couple of other guys with huge names and huge reach inside the sport. Diaz, Poirier, Masvidal, Covington. I know some these guys are welterweights. I am by no means a small lightweight, nor do I like to make 155."

Edited by Aziel Karthak