“Everyone can brainstorm” – Joshua Pacio loving the total team effort in his new camp Lions Nation MMA

Former ONE strawweight MMA world champion Joshua Pacio will face the man who took his belt last year, Jarred Brooks, in a rematch at ONE 166: Qatar on March 1. The world title bout is part of ONE Championship's first-ever card in the Middle East.

Joshua Pacio amicably left his long-time stable Team Lakay after losing the belt to Brooks late last year. He then moved his entire fight camp to the newly established Lion Nation MMA in Benguet, Philippines, along with fellow former Team Lakay stablemate and two-time ONE lightweight MMA world champion Eduard Folayang.

The move paid major dividends as 'The Passion' won his next bout, a unanimous decision victory over Mansur Malachiev at ONE Fight Night 15 last October. The win also earned Pacio another shot at the ONE strawweight MMA throne.

Speaking to The MMA Superfan on YouTube, Joshua Pacio described what it's like for his new team to conduct their fight preparations:

“Sometimes there’s something that I wanted to do but, the other guys would hesitate because it’s uncertain or it doesn’t fit into the scheme of things. At least right now, everyone can brainstorm on what to do and we can see what the proper game plan should be heading into this fight.”

Watch the full interview here:

Joshua Pacio is willing to give Jarred Brooks a third match if he wins at ONE 166

One interesting part of Joshua Pacio's talk with The MMA Superfan was his plan to give the world champion a rubber match should he walk out with the gold at ONE 165. 'The Passion' admitted that he made a deal with 'The Monkey God' for a trilogy bout after their first fight last year.

Pacio said:

“If I win, I’m willing to give a rubber match, because after our last fight we talked backstage. We said ‘Let’s do this first match, then a rematch, then a third match.' That’s what we talked about.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 via global pay-per-view on watch.onefc.com.