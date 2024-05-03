"Everyone would be entertained by that" - Alex Pereira very welcoming of potential superfight against Jon Jones, says fight would be a "war"

Alex Pereira recently opened up about a potential superfight against Jon Jones and noted that it is a bout that would interest him.

'Poatan' expressed interest in competing at heavyweight following his win over Jamahal Hill at UFC 300. His comments caught the attention of Jon Jones, who noted that a superfight between the two champions could be a significant one for their respective legacies.

While speaking to MMA Junkie's Nolan King, Pereira addressed a hypothetical bout against Jones and what he envisions would transpire. He stated that he has no animosity with 'Bones' and that it would be a very entertaining bout for UFC fans should it materialize. He said:

"If this [fight] ends up happening, I believe it'd be fantastic. I would be looking forward to it...It would be a war. It would be a very entertaining showcase for the fans. With all the experience and skillset that Jon [Jones] has, but also with all the abilities I've been growing during my MMA career...I think it would be a great championship [fight] and everyone would be entertained by that."

Jon Jones believes a superight against Alex Pereira would be huge

Jon Jones appears to have his sights set on a superfight against Alex Pereira after the light heavyweight expressed interest in moving up in the future.

Jones is currently recovering from his injury and is expected to defend his heavyweight championship against Stipe Miocic. However, he has been looking at potential bouts for after he fights Miocic, indicating that he doesn't intend to retire any time soon.

'Bones' recently took to his X account and tweeted that he believes a bout against 'Poatan' would be bigger than one against interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. He wrote:

"It would be absolutely massive. A guy with a chance to be three division champion and a GOAT versus the actual GOAT. Same age, different strengths. No one can argue that that would be the biggest fight in MMA history. There's absolutely no fight that generates a payday like that. Marketing would be insane."

