“Everyone has forgotten the fight” - Rodtang says Nabil Anane will enter rematch with Superlek with a clean slate 

As far as Rodtang Jitmuangon is concerned, the first meeting between Nabil Anane and Superlek Kiatmoo9 is old news and irrelevant at this point.

Considering the giant strides Anane has made since losing his ONE debut to 'The Kicking Machine', Rodtang thinks both world-class fighters are now on equal footing.

'The Iron Man' is hyped for this bantamweight Muay Thai world-title unification bout set to go down at ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang on March 23 at Japan's iconic Saitama Super Arena.

Superlek, of course, emerged as the early favorite, considering he needed less than a round to put away the interim bantamweight Muay Thai champ the last time they shared the ring.

However, Rodtang argued that Anane is a completely different animal now and would present a greater challenge to the two-sport and two-weight kingpin.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion said during the ONE 172 Open Workout:

“Superlek-Nabil is 50-50. In fact, Nabil has been in such good form that everyone has forgotten the fight where Superlek knocked him out."

Truth be told, Nabil Anane has indeed grown leaps and bounds since getting humbled by Superlek.

The 20-year-old tower has gone on a six-fight rampage since, punctuated by his title-winning knockout of Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 last January.

Watch Rodtang's full interview:

Rodtang is on the fence about Superlek vs Nabil Anane II

Before his five-round kickboxing war with Takeru Segawa in the main event of ONE 172, Rodtang will pay close attention to this highly awaited rematch between Superlek and Nabil Anane.

Given his close ties with Superlek, fans and pundits alike expected Rodtang to side with his Thai compatriot.

However, the 27-year-old megastar admitted this fight could be much closer than everyone thinks it would be.

"I can’t say who will win or lose between Superlek and Nabil. But this fight will definitely be entertaining,” Rodtang told ONE.

Don't miss the star-studded ONE 172: Takeru vs Rodtang, airing live via global pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

