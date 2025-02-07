  • home icon
  • "I'm dead" - Rodtang Jitmuangnon pokes fun at himself in usual antics with 6-foot-4 phenom Nabil Anane in Tokyo

By Karl Batungbacal
Modified Feb 07, 2025 13:10 GMT
Rodtang (left) and Nabil Anane (right) [Photo via: ONE Championship]
Rodtang Jitmuangnon is used to giving up reach advantages to his opponents inside the circle. However, he recently found out why fighting the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nabil Anane would be a bad idea.

He and the 6-foot-4 Anane were horsing around backstage at the ONE 172 press conference in Tokyo, Japan, with two-sport ONE world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 filming their interaction.

Anane flexed his long reach as Rodtang attempted to land a punch, and the Thai-Algerian showed him how vicious his knee strikes look up close. The former flyweight Muay Thai king was shocked and laughingly said:

"I'm dead! I don't want to."
Superlek, in all his wisdom, told his compatriot to go for an uppercut, to which an incredulous Rodtang replied:

"Uppercut, how?!"

Rodtang gave the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and flyweight kickboxing world champion's advice a try, which unsurprisingly failed. The Jitmuangnon Gym affiliate gave up and hilariously stated:

"I don't want to fight him!"

Check out the full video below:

Rodtang's boundless energy and good vibes will have a significant role in his fatherhood journey when his wife, Aida Looksaikongdin, gives birth to their first child later this year.

Rodtang hopes fans will tune into his ONE 172 super fight

Rodtang is set to headline ONE 172 with Japanese flyweight kickboxing great Takeru Segawa in their long-anticipated super fight, which was supposed to happen in January 2024 at ONE 165 had the Thai superstar not injured his hand.

During the ONE 172 introductory press conference in December, Rodtang apologized for their fight getting postponed and said:

"While I ended up making Japanese and global fans wait, I will come fully prepared for the fight in a way that will make you forget about the wait, so please look forward to it."

The event will occur on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

