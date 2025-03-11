Rodtang unsure on who takes the undisputed gold between Superlek, Nabil Anane at ONE 172: “Can’t say who will win”

While he's already seen them fight, Rodtang Jitmuangnon is unsure how the rematch between Superlek Kiatmoo9 and Nabil Anane would transpire in one of the most hallowed grounds in combat sports.

Superlek will face off against his old foe Anane in a world title unification match for the undisputed ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at the stacked ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang card on March 23 at the iconic Saitama Super Arena.

During his ONE 172 open workouts, Rodtang told the media he's uncertain who would win between Superlek, the reigning ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion, and interim king Anane in Japan.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon said:

"I can’t say who will win or lose between Superlek and Nabil. But this fight will definitely be entertaining.”

Anane was a WBC Muay Thai world champion and a highly touted prospect when he made his ONE Championship debut against Superlek, who also holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title, at ONE Friday Fights 22 in June 2023.

Superlek, however, spoiled Anane's debut and dealt a heartbreaking first-round stoppage defeat to the 6-foot-4 phenom.

Nevertheless, Anane recovered in the best way he could with six straight wins that culminated in a first-round stoppage of Nico Carrillo for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world championship at ONE 170 in January this year.

While Rodtang is intrigued to see what happens in the rematch between Superlek and Anane, he has his main event banger to deal with at ONE 172.

The former ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion will take on Japanese icon Takeru Segawa in a five-round flyweight kickboxing super fight in the main event.

ONE 172 is available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon guns for the rare $100,000 bonus in his fight against Takeru Seagawa

Rodtang is aware of the magnitude of his matchup against Takeru Segawa and wants to end his night befitting of the fight's mystique.

During his open workouts, Rodtang spoke with the media and said he wants to leave Saitama Super Arena with the $100,000 bonus.

"This fight is a five-round kickboxing super fight. I secretly hope that the fight will not go to distance. I hope for a $100,000 bonus. I secretly hope that I can do it.”

