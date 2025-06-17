“Everyone is a good challenge” - Stamp dreams up potential fights for atomweight MMA queen Denice Zamboanga

Former three-sport ONE world champion Stamp Fairtex has mapped out several compelling world championship scenarios for newly crowned ONE women's atomweight MMA world champion Denice Zamboanga.

The Thai superstar, who vacated her gold due to a series of setbacks so she wouldn't hold back former stablemate Zamboanga and the rest of the contenders chasing world title contention, had this to say during a recent interview with Nick Atkin when asked about a trio of names that are likely to be 'The Menace's first test as the divisional queen.

"I think everyone is a good challenge for her like Ayaka or Ham, you know. She’s lost to Ham twice. I think Ham is the number one for a rematch with her," Stamp said, adding: "And then Ayaka, and then maybe Xiong Jing Nan since she wants to come to atomweight."

Zamboanga earned 26 pounds of gold off a four-match winning run capped by a second-round destruction of Alyona Rassohyna at ONE Fight Night 27 in January this year. Before that, the T-Rex Mixed Martial Arts athlete suffered the only two losses of her career to No.3-ranked Ham Seo Hee.

Ham will undoubtedly be a favorite to challenge the Filipina for contention as the atomweight MMA queen. However, Miura, who sits at the second-ranked spot, has been calling for a shot at the coveted strap with four consecutive triumphs versus Ritu Phogat, Macarena Aragon, Itsuki Hirata, and Meng Bo.

Xiong, on the other hand—the ONE women's strawweight MMA world champion—has been open to moving down in search of double champ status.

Stamp has no regrets relinquishing her belt for close pal Denice Zamboanga

In the same session with Nick Atkin, the former ONE atomweight MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing world champion touched on her decision to step down from her throne.

While it wasn't an easy decision, the Fairtex Training Center representative has come to terms with the move so she doesn't hamper other fighters' dreams of reaching the very pinnacle of the sport.

She did, however, make one thing very clear—that her radar will be locked on regaining the MMA crown when she's fully fit.

"So it’s better if I give my belt to her because everyone wants the belt, and everyone wants to be the champion. So, I just gave my belt first, and if everything is 100 percent, I will fight with her again," Stamp shared.

