Everyone's talking about my boxing but I'll strangle them in 2 seconds! - Dillon Danis reminds the world of what he is really good at

Dillon Danis recently posted a video on Twitter. The video shows Dillon Danis training in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu along with a gym partner. In the caption, he wrote,

"Everyone talking about my boxing but forget i’ll strangle c***s in two seconds"

everyone talking about my boxing but forget i’ll strangle cunts in two seconds 😂https://t.co/OzwWC8BSFV — Dillon Danis (@dillondanis) February 20, 2021

The practice took place at Unity Jiu-Jitsu in New York and features Danis displaying exceptional prowess on the ground. He demonstrats transitions from one submission to another, whether he is on his back or otherwise.

Dillon Danis' MMA record lists 2 victories. Both these victories came via round 1 submissions.

Dillon Danis first competed as a professional mixed martial artist at Bellator 198- Fedor vs Mir. He faced Kyle Walker, who had an MMA record of two wins and four losses at the time. Dillon Danis executed an expert toe-hold submission move, forcing Kyle Walker to tap out within 2 minutes of the first round. Dillon Danis won via submission in 1:38 of round 1.

'El Jefe' then faced Max Humphrey at Bellator 222- MacDonald vs Gracie. Max had an MMA record of three wins and two losses before facing Dillon Danis in 2019. With just 32 seconds to go in round 1, Dillon Danis caught Max Humphrey in an armbar submission move. He won the fight at 4:28 of round 1 via submission.

What does Conor McGregor's coach say about Dillon Danis' Jiu-Jitsu?

Dillon Danis shot to fame after he became a part of Conor McGregor's training camp in 2016. He became a part of the camp as a grappling partner for 'The Notorious One' in the lead up to McGregor vs Diaz 2.

Recently, professional boxer Ryan Garcia and Dillon Danis conversed on an Instagram Live session. The two spoke about an MMA contest. Ryan Garcia claimed that no matter how big an expert Dillon Danis is in BJJ, he would defend every grappling attempt of Danis'. To this, Dillon Danis said that he would execute locks so swiftly that Ryan Garcia won't know what hit him.

Advertisement

Conor McGregor's coach John Kavanagh gave his opinion on the same in a Tweet. He wrote,

"[Dillon Danis] could literally coach him [Ryan Garcia] daily between now and the fight on the sequence and how to defend it...and it wouldn't matter. Dillon is a black belt who strangles black belts. It's like someone attempting to learn chess and beat a grandmaster in a month's time."

Who do you think will win in an MMA contest between Ryan Garcia and Dillon Danis? Let us know in the comments section!