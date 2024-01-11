‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee’s life experience as a former world champion is now being used to try and benefit others.

Since her retirement, the former atomweight MMA queen has been incredibly open, honest, and brave when talking about the struggles she faced over the years in regards to mental health.

Her non-profit organization Fightstory is set up to help everyone and anyone that is in need, but Lee is also specifically motivated to try and aid her fellow martial artists.

On the the Keep it Aloha podcast, Angela Lee told that she hopes to fill a void that currently exists in the combat sports world:

“I do want to highlight the fight community and the combat sports athletes through Fightstory too because there are no signs of mental health support in the fight world and fighters, and we just don't talk about that.”

Lee continued, outlining how it’s a personal goal of her's because she knows there are fighters in need of such a platform:

“But I know that there are many fighters who struggle and just don't have the space to talk about it or to find the tools or resources to get help. So, we're really taking a stand with Fightstory, like tell everyone this is who we are and everyone is safe, included, and welcomed.”

Watch the full podcast interview below:

Angela Lee’s Fightstory has a powerful mantra behind it

When Angela Lee first announced Fightstory, she made it clear that the platform wouldn’t be exclusively for martial artists despite that being a specific area she is keen to make an impact.

With the message that everyone is a fighter in their own way, the former atomweight world champion believes that her experiences aren’t just limited to relating to other athletes.

She hopes to create something that will last and become a bastion of help and support whilst turning negative experiences from her life into positive forces.

Check out more about Fightstory via their website.