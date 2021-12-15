"Everyone thinks Valentina is unbeatable but that's not true about anybody" - Erin Blanchfield is confident in her ability to dethrone the flyweight champion

Having defeated Miranda Maverick at UFC 269, Erin Blanchfield already has her sights set on UFC women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Blanchfield put on a grappling clinic in her three round decision win over Miranda Maverick, completely dominating the bout from start to finish. Going into the fight, Maverick was touted by many as a future champion. However, with Blanchfield putting on such an impressive display, 'Cold Blooded' now seems to be the division's top prospect.

Blanchfield appears to be incredibly confident in her own abilities, and in a recent interview with The Schmo, she stated the following about her division's current champion, Valentina Shevchenko:

"I feel like everyone thinks Valentina is unbeatable, but that's not true about anybody. And I don't know if there's anybody, like, right now that's gonna beat her until I get there, but I know I definitely will."

Who is Erin Blanchfield likely to face next?

In her interview with The Schmo, Erin Blanchfield discussed a potential future rematch with fellow prospect Tracey Cortez. Blanchfield and Cortez fought to a decision during their time competing for Invicta FC.

Cortez picked up the win by a somewhat controversial split-decision, and Blanchfield stated that she would not be adverse to running their fight back.

"If it comes along I'll definitely take that fight. I know she was fighting at 35 for a while and she came to 25 but she missed. I'm not gonna like chase her. I wanna move up the rankings so if I have to fight her in order to get into the rankings or to move up, I will. But if she kinda dillie dollies and doesn't do anything then I'm not gonna go chasing her."

You can check out Erin Blanchfield's full interview with The Schmo below:

Blanchfield could also pursue a fight with fellow prospect Maycee Barber. The two women were initially set to face off at UFC 269 before Barber was forced to drop out of the contest and was replaced by Miranda Maverick.

