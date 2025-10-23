“Everything is amazing now” - Nico Carrillo says he is faster, stronger than ever before at featherweight

Scottish striker Nico Carrillo said he has moved past his struggles at bantamweight and is settling well in his new division of featherweight, where he looks to shore up his standing and become a force to contend with.

'King of the North' made the decision to move up in weight class earlier this year, realizing that he was already having a hard time making the cut for bantamweight. He said at that point losing weight took much of his time instead of working on his game plan.

The tipping point came in January at ONE 170, when he lost to Nabil Anane by TKO in the first round for the interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title. He admitted that he had a tough time dealing with what Anane brought on fight night in terms of speed and power, leading him to the tough loss.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Nico Carrillo spoke about now competing at featherweight, highligting that it is coming along together again for him,

The 27-year-old Glasgow-born fighter said:

"So yes, everything is amazing now. I’m a lot faster, way, way faster than I was at bantamweight now. Way stronger, I’m hitting harder. And my gas tank is like through the roof."

Nico Carrillo had his first match at featherweight in ONE Championship in his last match at ONE Fight Night 30 in April with flying colors. He scored an impressive second-round knockout victory over Thai star Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, showcasing his reinvigorated game.

The victory also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Nico Carrillo guns for back-to-back wins at featherweight at ONE Fight Night 37

Nico Carrillo looks to stay unscathed at featheweight when he plunges back into action next month.

The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy standout battles American Muay Thai star Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve on Nov. 7 at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Carrillo enters the match armed with a newfound bounce now that he is competing at a more comfortable division. He is currently the No. 4 contender in featherweight Muay Thai and is out to fortify it with another victory.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Lessei is also seeking for back-to-back wins after his first-round TKO victory over Cody Jerome of Canada in January.

ONE Fight Night 37: Kryklia vs. Agdeve is available live at U.S. primetime to North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

