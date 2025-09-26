ONE Fight Night 37: Scottish monster Nico Carrillo takes on American striker Luke Lessei in fiery featherweight Muay Thai clash

‘King of the North’ Nico Carrillo of Scotland is ready to continue his ascent in the promotion’s stacked featherweight Muay Thai division when he crosses swords with Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37 on Prime Video.Headlined by Roman Kryklia and Samet Agdeve’s clash for the inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world title, this all-action card will broadcast live in U.S. primetime from Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday, Nov. 7. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCarrillo reports for his second duty in the 155-pound Muay Thai ranks after successfully transitioning from bantamweight earlier this year. ‘King of the North’ made immediate waves after he brutalized eight-time world champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong at ONE Fight Night 30 last year.The Deachkalek Muay Thai Academy ward still holds a stellar 100 percent finishing rate in his wins in the home of martial arts, including victories over Thai strikers Muangthai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, and Saemapetch Fairtex.But the Glasgow native will be in for another firefight against Lessei’s flashy American-style Muay Thai.‘The Chef' captivated fans with his mesmerizing style in a win over Eddie Abasolo. He also bodied Canada's Cody Jerome via first-round TKO, proving his dazzling combinations also pack a ton of power.ONE Fight Night 37 will be available to watch live on U.S. primetime, free on Prime Video for North American viewers.Confirmed bouts for ONE Fight Night 37Roman Kryklia vs. Samet Agdeve (inaugural ONE heavyweight kickboxing world title)Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Abdulla Dayakaev (bantamweight Muay Thai)Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei (featherweight Muay Thai)Carlo Bumina-ang vs. Elbek Alyshov (bantamweight MMA)Gilbert Nakatani vs. Eko Roni Saputra (flyweight MMA)Nakrob Fairtex vs. Jacob Smith (flyweight Muay Thai)Stay tuned to Sportskeeda and ONE Championship for the latest news on this developing card.