“Keep fighting brother” - Nico Carrillo has all the love for Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong following Bangkok clash

Nico Carrillo has nothing but love and respect for Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

The Scottish knockout monster returned to the win column when he knocked out the Thai legend in their featherweight Muay Thai matchup at the stacked ONE Fight Night 30 card this weekend at the legendary Lumpinee Stadium.

Carrillo was in desperate need of a win following his defeat to Nabil Anane at ONE 170 for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Moving up a weight class, Carrillo met the number-five ranked featherweight Muay Thai contender at the start of his redemption arc in Bangkok.

It didn't take long for Carrillo to establish his power, and he folded Sitthichai with a soul-crushing liver shot to take the second-round knockout win 2:20 into the frame.

With Sitthichai giving an update to his fans about his condition following the defeat, Carrillo gave the multi-time world champion the utmost respect on the comments section.

Nico Carrillo wrote:

"Keep fighting brother ❤️❤️ you are one of the best. I am always a fan of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong. Come back stronger and better, brother."

Nico Carrillo's shows his love for Sitthichai. [Screengrab from Sitthichai's Instagram]

Sitthichai is one of this generation's most decorated and highly respected fighters, with 'Killer Kid' winning multiple world titles across several organizations.

The 33-year-old is an eight-time kickboxing and Muay Thai world champion, having won gold under Lumpinee Stadium, Kunlun, and Glory Kickboxing.

As for Nico Carrillo, 'King of the North' came up short in his bid for ONE Championship gold when he lost to Anane via first-round TKO in their ONE 170 matchup for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title.

Nico Carrillo not calling anyone out in new life at featherweight

Nico Carrillo had arguably the fastest rise in the bantamweight Muay Thai division.

Starting his ONE Championship tenure at featherweight, Carrillo knocked out Furkan Karabag in April 2023 before deciding to drop to bantamweight, where he wreaked havoc at 145 pounds.

Carrillo quickly racked up three straight knockout wins against Muangthai PK Saenchai, Nong-O Hama, and Saemapeth Fairtex.

That unstoppable run saw Carrillo as an unstoppable force between the ropes and a venomous talker with the microphone.

Carrillo, however, is slowing down on his mic time and would rather work his way up the featherweight ladder instead of calling anyone out.

He said in his post-fight interview with Mitch Chilson at ONE Fight Night 30:

"Obviously, I don’t have a message right now. I ain’t trying to call out anybody out right now. After my loss to Nabil [Anane], I lost myself a little bit, and I had to get back in the win column in order to find peace in myself again."

