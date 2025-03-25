“Everything began here” - MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes says it’s fitting that Hall of Fame induction took place in Japan

Brazilian MMA legend Bibiano Fernandes was the latest inductee to the ONE Championship Hall of Fame. He said it was fitting that it took place in Japan, where it all began for him.

In a ceremony held during the stacked ONE 172 event on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan, 'The Flash' was immortalized as a ONE legend with the Hall of Fame induction.

It was in recognition of his impressive run in the 'Home of Martial Arts', where he was a former 11-time ONE bantamweight MMA world champion. In 13 years in ONE, Fernandes compiled a 12-4 record.

Speaking to ONE commentator Mitch Chilson inside the ring during his induction, Bibiano Fernandes spoke about the honor bestowed on him by the promotion and how fitting it was that it took place in Japan, where he made a name for himself early in his career while competing in DREAM.

The now-Canada-based fighter said:

"I feel very special to have my whole family here in Japan, because everything began here. Same with what Chatri [Sityodtong] said, everything began here and ends here. Tomorrow is a new day, and I have to keep moving forward. Before I finish this, I want to say thank you to many people who helped me to get here."

At the ONE Championship Hall of Fame, Fernandes joined another MMA legend in Demetrious Johnson, who was feted in a ceremony last September in the United States when he also called it a career.

The replay of ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang is available at watch.onefc.com.

Bibiano Fernandes ends ONE career with a victory

While his greatness was recognized at ONE 172, Bibiano Fernandes called it career after his last fight in February, where he defeated Filipino rival Kevin Belingon by split decision.

The venue was ONE 171 in Qatar, that saw the Brazilian legend battle 'The Silencer' for the fifth time. He had his struggles in his first fight in two and a half years, but it did not stop him from claiming his fourth win over Belingon in ONE Championship.

Fernandes began competing in ONE in August 2012, winning nine of his first 10 matches and eventually becoming of the best fighters the promotion has seen.

