"Everything has been going just as planned" - Johan Estupinan fired up to stay perfect at ONE Fight Night 32

Colombian striking menace Johan Estupinan believes that he's going to pick up his 6th straight victory in ONE Championship on June 6 when he takes on Taiki Naito in a flyweight Muay Thai match at ONE Fight Night 32 inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
During his pre-fight interview with the South China Morning Post, Estupinan said that everything is on track for him, and the signs that he would secure another win are written all over the place.
"Yes. Everything has been going just as planned. This is aligned with the universe. This is my sixth fight in ONE Championship, it's on June 6, everything is six."
Check out Johan Estupinan's interview below:
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
'Panda Kick' maintained his immaculate record under the world's largest martial arts organization last January at ONE 170 when he unanimously beat his fellow rising star Johan Ghazali.
Prior to his win over Ghazali, Estupinan also defeated the likes of Kouta Omori, Zafer Sayik, Sean Climaco, and Zakaria El Jamari.
Johan Estupinan promised to entertain everyone in upcoming clash with Taiki Naito
The 22-year-old sensation also vowed to bring his A-game in his upcoming match against the Japanese contender and wants to display his full arsenal against him on fight night.
According to the JCFernandez and Team CSK representative, he will showcase what he can do as a kickboxer since Naito has a solid kickboxing background. Johan Estupinan told the South China Morning Post:
"I'm also a kickboxer. So you are going to see what I can do in this fight, and it will be a great show."
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action live at ONE Fight Night 32 on June 6, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.