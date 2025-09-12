"Everything I've done led me to this moment" - Nadaka relishes chance to make history in ONE Championship at ONE 173

Nadaka has been in fine form across three tough assignments on the global stage of ONE Championship, and now he finds himself on the cusp of world title glory in the promotion.The ten-time Muay Thai world champion will look to add the most coveted belt in the sport today when he returns to the promotion for his fourth outing at ONE 173 inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.He faces Thai slugger Numsurin Chor Ketwina for the inaugural ONE atomweight Muay Thai world championship. Their scheduled five-round fight is one of many blockbuster matchups announced during the event's press conference in the Japanese capital this past Thursday, September 11.This has been a moment he has been longing for since he signed a deal to be part of the promotion's roster. Above all, the Japanese warrior is grateful that the organization has recognized his hard work.&quot;I definitely would love to win this championship, and I think everything I’ve done in my Muay Thai background led me to this moment,&quot; the 24-year-old shared during the presser yesterday.&quot;And during my ONE Championship tenure, I have [had] three bouts and three wins. I think this, my beautiful record, also led me to this moment.&quot;Nadaka announced his arrival in spectacular fashion, taking out former Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai champion Rak Erawan via knockout on the promotion's previous outing in Japan, ONE 172, this past March.Since then, he's added a unanimous decision win over Banluelok Sitwatcharachai in June, and a third-round TKO of Hamada Azmani at ONE Friday Fights 122.Per his track record, the Eiwa Sports Gym affiliate could be well on his way to achieving world title glory at ONE 173 on Sunday, November 16. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostNumsurin should provide Nadaka a stiff test at ONE 173Nadaka may be a favorite to leave Tokyo with gold wrapped around his waist, but Numsurin is no walk in the park.The 30-year-old Tdet99 affiliate represents a tough challenge for the multi-time world champion. Moreover, he's yet to taste defeat across all his fights under the ONE spotlight.Numsurin has gone 6-0 with two knockout victories against Paeyim Sor Boonmeerit and Khunsuknoi Boomdeksean.Could he add another against Nadaka inside the Ariake Arena come November 16? Only time will tell.